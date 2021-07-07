Michigan State Football Offers 2024 CB Jamir Benjamin

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is the fourth program to extend a scholarship offer to a future prospect in a handful of days.

Jamir Benjamin, a 2024 cornerback from West Bloomfield, earned offers from Purdue, Liberty, Marshall, and the Spartans.

Bowling Green, a school competing in the Mid-American Conference and coming off a winless season, spoke with Benjamin first and offered him on June 14.

While Michigan State doesn't boast any 2023 or 2024 pledges, Mel Tucker's 2022 recruiting class features twelve commits, including four-star quarterback Katin Houser, and ranks 27th nationally (No. 6 in Big Ten).

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1