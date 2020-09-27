Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

Michigan State football continues to focus on the future of their offensive line and team in general.

With a mostly unhealthy line in recent years, Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic are looking to reinvent a once-vaunted unit that produced the likes of Jack Conklin and Brian Allen.

Four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has been in contact with the coaching staff, saying, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

Goodwin currently plays for Charlestown High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the sixth-best recruit in Indiana and the No. 33 overall prospect at his position for 2022.

Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports, submitted a Crystal Ball in August predicting Goodwin would verbally commit to Ohio State.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound linemen, holds offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

