Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Jaylin Marshall

During the Mark Dantonio era, Michigan State fans experienced the 'No Fly Zone' featuring Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes, and Kurtis Drummond.

They were one of the best secondaries in school history, and even though people have yet to see what Mel Tucker can do in-game, he's showing off his recruiting ability by pursuing highly ranked defensive backs.

Four-star safety Jaylin Marshall said he was, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

Marshall currently plays for Hallandale High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 41 recruit in Florida and a top-20 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

In total, 24 Division I college football programs are actively recruiting the Florida native to improve their secondary.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

