SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Braydon Brus

McLain Moberg

Spartan Nation is back with more recruiting news and Mel Tucker's most recent offer went to an unranked 2022 ATH out of Glendora, California.

Braydon Brus, a lifelong Spartan fan, said, "I'm extremely honored and blessed to have received an offer from a program I've been following my whole life @MSU_Football."

247Sports or 247Sports Composite doesn't currently rank the 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete, but according to Sean Scherer, Brus will commit to MSU as evidenced by his Crystal Ball submission last week.

He holds offers from Colorado, UNLV, and the Spartans.

The future college athlete can play both sides of the ball at multiple positions – in 2019, he carried the ball 25 times for 241 rushing yards and one touchdown. Brus caught the ball three times for 46 yards.

Defensively, he finished his sophomore season with 104 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two interception, and two fumble recoveries.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3-Star RB Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans land three-star running back Audric Estime out of Montvale, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Trevon Howard

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star safety Trevon Howard out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Class of 2022: “Recruit Everyday”

Mel Tucker and Michigan State are standing by their mantra, "recruit everyday" for the class of 2022.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Jaylin Marshall

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star safety Jaylin Marshall out of Hallandale, Florida.

McLain Moberg

by

Saurabhd

Michigan State 2021 Commit Tyson Watson: Using His Platform

Michigan State 2021 commit, Tyson Watson, wants to use his platform like other athletes, to elevate the future.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State’s Bubba Smith, 31st Best CFB Player Ever

Former Spartan Bubba Smith is one of the greatest college football players ever.

McLain Moberg

Three-Star S Jah’von Grigsby Commits to Michigan State

The Spartans land 2021 three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Patrick Williams

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star offensive tackle Patrick Williams out of Dickinson, Texas.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Players Understand Big Ten’s Decision to Delay

While political leaders, parents of players, coaches, and others urge the Big Ten to bring football back, the MSU football team understands its decision.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 4-Star OT Amir Herring

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star offensive tackle Amir Herring out of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

McLain Moberg