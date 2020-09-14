Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Braydon Brus

Spartan Nation is back with more recruiting news and Mel Tucker's most recent offer went to an unranked 2022 ATH out of Glendora, California.

Braydon Brus, a lifelong Spartan fan, said, "I'm extremely honored and blessed to have received an offer from a program I've been following my whole life @MSU_Football."

247Sports or 247Sports Composite doesn't currently rank the 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete, but according to Sean Scherer, Brus will commit to MSU as evidenced by his Crystal Ball submission last week.

He holds offers from Colorado, UNLV, and the Spartans.

The future college athlete can play both sides of the ball at multiple positions – in 2019, he carried the ball 25 times for 241 rushing yards and one touchdown. Brus caught the ball three times for 46 yards.

Defensively, he finished his sophomore season with 104 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two interception, and two fumble recoveries.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1