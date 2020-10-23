SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Safety Trent Bennett

McLain Moberg

Michigan State officially kicks off the 2020 college football season inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday against Rutgers.

The Spartans are ushering in a new era of football with the hiring of Mel Tucker, the 25th head football coach at MSU.

It can become challenging to recruit prospects in general, let alone in the middle of a season, yet Tucker and his staff continue to roll out offers.

Unranked safety Trent Bennett revealed he spoke with the program saying, "After having a great conversation with @CoachMikeTress, I am happy and blessed to announce I've received an offer from the MSU."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety currently plays for Parkview Magnet High School and is from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Bennett holds two offers from the Spartans and Colorado; the university MSU hired Mel Tucker away from.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

