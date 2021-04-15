Michigan State Football Offers '22 Three-Star OLB Jared Badie

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star outside linebacker Jared Badie out of Oswego, Illinois.

EAST LANSING – As Michigan State football makes its way through spring practice, the staff, although busy, has managed to focus on recruiting.

Jared Badie, a three-star linebacker out of Oswego East, is the latest prospect to hear some good news.

"Honored and blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

At 6-foot-5 and 212-pounds, Badie is the 50th ranked outside linebacker in his class and the No. 14 overall recruit in Illinois.

Nobody is projecting his landing spot just yet, but Badie holds offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Louisville.

Under new defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State moved to a 4-2-5 defense, and Antjuan Simmons and Noah Harvey started all seven contests.

However, Simmons won't use the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA and instead entered the NFL Draft.

Harvey and Chase Kline were left being the only two linebackers on the roster with experience on defense, while MSU lost four other LBs to the portal.

The Spartans signed a pair of linebackers to its 2021 recruiting class in Ma'a Gaoteote and Carson Casteel. And with the team thin at the position, Mel Tucker added Ben VanSumeren (Michigan) and Itayvion Brown (Minnesota) from the portal.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1