Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star WR Jahlil McClain
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is interested in a top prospect out of St. John Bosco High School.
Jahlil McClain, a 2023 four-star wideout from Bellflower, received an offer from MSU's staff, thanking offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson via Twitter.
According to 247Sports Rankings, McClain is the No. 20 overall recruit in California and a top-25 athlete in the 2023 class.
The 5-foot-10 offensive threat holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, USC, and the Spartans.
Check out some of his highlights below!
2021 Michigan State Signees
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
2021 Michigan State Transfers
- QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
- RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
- RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
- WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
- WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
- TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)
- OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
- DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
- DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
- S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
- CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
- CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
- CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
- CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
- LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
- LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
- LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
- LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)
- P Cody Waddell (Texas Tech)
Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1