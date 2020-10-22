SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’23 TE/DE Luke Montgomery

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football typically does well when recruiting out of Ohio, especially during the Mark Dantonio era; we'll see if Mel Tucker can continue the trend.

The Spartans are looking at Luke Montgomery, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end/tight end from the 2023 recruiting class.

"After a great call, I am very blessed and excited to receive an offer to play Football at Michigan State University," Montgomery wrote via Twitter.

He currently plays for Findlay High School and isn't ranked by any major recruiting sites.

Still, Montgomery is drawing interest from a few significant schools, meaning his recruiting might pick up soon.

Montgomery holds offers from Cincinnati, Penn State, Toledo, West Virginia, Western Michigan, and the Spartans.

"I'm just very blessed. I know that doesn't happen to many kids. God paved the path for me, and I'm just blessed to be in this position right now," Montgomery told The Toledo Blade. "Growing up and seeing Ben [Roethlisberger, a Findlay alumnus] and watching Penn State and Ohio State and all these schools, it's been a dream to play Division I, and I'm just grateful and blessed for Findlay for putting me in position to succeed and get there."

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

