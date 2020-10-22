Michigan State Football Offers ’23 TE/DE Luke Montgomery

Michigan State football typically does well when recruiting out of Ohio, especially during the Mark Dantonio era; we'll see if Mel Tucker can continue the trend.

The Spartans are looking at Luke Montgomery, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end/tight end from the 2023 recruiting class.

"After a great call, I am very blessed and excited to receive an offer to play Football at Michigan State University," Montgomery wrote via Twitter.

He currently plays for Findlay High School and isn't ranked by any major recruiting sites.

Still, Montgomery is drawing interest from a few significant schools, meaning his recruiting might pick up soon.

Montgomery holds offers from Cincinnati, Penn State, Toledo, West Virginia, Western Michigan, and the Spartans.

"I'm just very blessed. I know that doesn't happen to many kids. God paved the path for me, and I'm just blessed to be in this position right now," Montgomery told The Toledo Blade. "Growing up and seeing Ben [Roethlisberger, a Findlay alumnus] and watching Penn State and Ohio State and all these schools, it's been a dream to play Division I, and I'm just grateful and blessed for Findlay for putting me in position to succeed and get there."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

