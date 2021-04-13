Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star DT Joel Starlings
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is interested in a top prospect within the 2023 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive tackle Joel Starlings spoke with the coaching staff recently, and some good news came out of it.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!! #GoGreen," he wrote via Twitter.
Starlings currently plays for Benedictine High School in Virginia as a top-3 prospect, and the No. 10 ranked recruit in the 2023 class.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle holds offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Virginia.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Transfer wide receiver from Louisville, Christian Fitzpatrick
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
- Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
- Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1