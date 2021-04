Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star TE Jackson Bowers

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star tight end Jackson Bowers out of Mesa, Arizona.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is interested in a top tight end prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jackson Bowers, a four-star tight end out of Mesa, spoke with the coaching staff, which left a good impression.

"After a great conversation with @Coach_TGilmore, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State," he wrote via Twitter.

At 6-foot-5 and 225-pounds, Bowers is the No. 5 tight end for his respective class and the No. 3 prospect in Arizona.

He holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Georgia Tech, California, Utah, Washington, and Yale.

In 2020, Bowers hauled in 25 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Transfer wide receiver from Louisville, Christian Fitzpatrick

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun

Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren

Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

