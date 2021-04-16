Michigan State Football Offers '23 Three-Star QB Eli Holstein

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker and Michigan State don't recruit to collect players, nor do they chase stars.

Entering his second year, Tucker is searching for the right fit.

The Spartans are after guys who believe in their culture and want to play a physical brand of football.

On April 2, MSU offered Eli Holstein, a three-star pro-style quarterback out of the 2023 recruiting class.

"After a great conversation with @JayJohnsonFB, I am honored to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Holstein currently plays for Zachary High School in Louisiana, where he the 10th ranked player in the state and the 11th-best QB prospect in his class.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller holds offers from LSU, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Utah, and Southern University.

For the second straight season, Michigan State will approach fall camp with a quarterback competition in its midst. The Spartans are likely choosing between redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne, who started against Penn State last year and graduate transfer Anthony Russo.

