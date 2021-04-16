Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Three-Star QB Eli Holstein

The Spartans offer 2023 three-star pro-style quarterback Eli Holstein out of Zachary, Louisiana.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker and Michigan State don't recruit to collect players, nor do they chase stars.

Entering his second year, Tucker is searching for the right fit.

The Spartans are after guys who believe in their culture and want to play a physical brand of football.

On April 2, MSU offered Eli Holstein, a three-star pro-style quarterback out of the 2023 recruiting class.

"After a great conversation with @JayJohnsonFB, I am honored to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Holstein currently plays for Zachary High School in Louisiana, where he the 10th ranked player in the state and the 11th-best QB prospect in his class.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller holds offers from LSU, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Utah, and Southern University.

For the second straight season, Michigan State will approach fall camp with a quarterback competition in its midst. The Spartans are likely choosing between redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne, who started against Penn State last year and graduate transfer Anthony Russo.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Three-Star QB Eli Holstein

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football: Mel Tucker on Second Scrimmage, Finishing Spring Ball

Spartan Stadium
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 Three-Star OLB Jared Badie

Spartan Stadium
Football

Three-Star ATH Shannon Blair Announces Official Visit to Michigan State

USATSI_11115946_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Target Kiyaunta Goodwin Sets Commitment Date

USATSI_15727447_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Offers '22 Four-Star PF Isaac Traudt

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Thomas Kithier Bids Farewell to Spartan Nation

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

MSU Football: NFL Expert Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Naquan Jones' Pro-Potential