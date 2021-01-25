Michigan State Football Offers ’23 WR Kyler Kasper
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football has offered multiple recruits scholarships in the last few weeks.
One of those prospects includes Kyler Kasper, an unranked 2023 wide receiver out of Gilbert, Arizona.
"After an amazing conversation with Coach Hawkins, I am beyond excited to have received an offer to Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound receiver holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, and the Spartans.
Kasper's father, Kevin Kasper, played wideout at Iowa from 1997-2000, where he caught 157 career passes for 1,974 yards and 11 touchdowns.
His most productive season came in 2000 as he hauled in 82 passes for over 1,000 yards and seven scores.
With strong Big Ten ties, specifically to Iowa, Michigan State and Mel Tucker will have their work cut out for them.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1