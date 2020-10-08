SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers 6-foot-6 DT Deone Walker

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football kicks off in less than a month, facing Rutgers in week one of the regular season.

However, that doesn't mean the MSU coaching staff will stop recruiting players to become future Spartans.

Three-star defensive tackle Deone Walker was in contact with the program recently, saying, "Extremely blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan state university!"

Walker currently plays for Cass Technical High School, and according to Rivals, he is the 19th best recruit in Michigan for 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pound defensive lineman, holds offers from Central Michigan, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and the Spartans.

Michigan State doesn't have any verbal commits for the class of 2022, but they are ranked 54th (No. 11 in the Big Ten) in the country for '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

