Michigan State Football Offers 6-foot-6 DT Deone Walker

Michigan State football kicks off in less than a month, facing Rutgers in week one of the regular season.

However, that doesn't mean the MSU coaching staff will stop recruiting players to become future Spartans.

Three-star defensive tackle Deone Walker was in contact with the program recently, saying, "Extremely blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan state university!"

Walker currently plays for Cass Technical High School, and according to Rivals, he is the 19th best recruit in Michigan for 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pound defensive lineman, holds offers from Central Michigan, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and the Spartans.

Michigan State doesn't have any verbal commits for the class of 2022, but they are ranked 54th (No. 11 in the Big Ten) in the country for '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

