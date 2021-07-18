Michigan State Football Offers PWO LB Brandon Craddock

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is heading back to the Copper State for another prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Brandon Craddock, a two-star linebacker, received an offer from the Spartans as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon.

"Such a blessing today; I have been given an amazing opportunity by @CoachCKap and @Coach_mtucker to further my academic and athletic career @MSU_Football," he wrote via Twitter.

According to 247Sports Rankings, Craddock is the No. 58 overall recruit in Arizona and a top-300 (No. 224) linebacker in his respective class.

At 6-foot-0 and 208-pounds, he holds offers from Georgetown, Morgan State, and Marist, alongside interest from his hometown universities.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

