Michigan State a Finalist for 4-Star LB Jamari Buddin

Josh Helmholdt, who covers college football recruiting throughout the Midwest for Rivals, spoke with four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin out of Belleville on Sunday about his upcoming commitment.

Buddin's finalists are Purdue, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Penn State.

"Michigan State – I love everything about Michigan State. The atmosphere and the coaches. Coach Tuck (Mel Tucker) coming in and changing everything," said Buddin to Helmholdt.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker will announce his decision Friday, July 17; however, he seems to have made up his mind, but fans will have to wait a few more days.

"Yeah, it's pretty clear where I'm going," Buddin said.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Buddin is the No. 9 overall prospect in Michigan, and a top-25 outside linebacker for the class of 2021.

Allen Trieu, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, said he is "Long and lean. Looks good on the hoof but still needs to fill in. Plays bigger than listed weight. Hard hitter who takes on blocks with good leverage and physicality. Good lateral quickness, and that allows him to be effective in coverage. Good blitzer who accelerates and runs hard as a close. Has to fill in and get stronger. Playmaker who can play inside or outside in college depending on how his body continues to develop. Aggressiveness and agility are at a high level and should allow him to be an effective Power 5 linebacker and have a shot to play beyond college."

