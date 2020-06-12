Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton on Fall Camp Adjustments

The new Michigan State coaching staff and Scottie Hazelton were put in a unique situation when their spring practice was canceled four days before it was supposed to begin when the Big Ten announced its suspension of team activities.

Along with practices went any chance of MSU playing their annual spring game – it was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hazelton is surprised by how well things have gone without a traditional spring, saying, "it's been a lot smoother than I thought it would be."

"I think that everyone has this challenge, and I think that, here right now, I hope that we're making the best of it. I feel like we're starting to get in a position where we can talk ball with the guys, and they understand what we're saying," Hazelton said. "And a lot of football, let's be real, a lot of football is the communication they use with each other, and then we use with them, and if we can get that down, then it's been a step ahead for whenever we do get on the field."

Ultimately, adjustments will need to be made heading into fall camp.

"So as a staff, we're preparing like we're going to have everything, also knowing that, you know, there's some things that just are going to be on your menu right away that you can't possibly get to maybe until a bye week or you might even say you know we're going to push it back to the next spring. Just because you have to have the things that you need to be able to play fast, and the guys have to learn those things. So, you know, the amount of reps you're going to get if you do lose a spring ball or if fall camps are cut short or whatever. As coaches, we have to be smart and limit what we call so that we can get really good at something that we can do and play fast," says Hazelton.

