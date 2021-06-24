Michigan State Football: Six Spartans Selected to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big Ten Teams

East Lansing, Mich. – The biggest college football preview magazine released earlier this week.

Six Michigan State Spartans were selected as All-Conference Recipients according to Phil Steele's 2021 preseason All-Big Ten teams, including one second-teamer in redshirt junior Jalen Nailor.

The 6-foot-0 wide receiver is coming off a season where he caught 26 passes for a team-high 515 yards (19.8 ypc/73.6 ypg) with a team-leading four touchdowns. Nailor also led the Big Ten and ranked 14th in the FBS in yards per reception.

The trio of Noah Harvey (linebacker), Xavier Henderson (defensive back), and Jayden Reed (kick returner) were selected for the third team, while Jacub Panasiuk (defensive lineman) and Matt Coghlin (kicker) rounded out the list on the fourth team.

All eight players are expected to contribute and play at a high level this fall; however, coach Mel Tucker is still rebuilding Michigan State after finishing 2-5 with victories over Michigan and Northwestern in his first season leading the program.

