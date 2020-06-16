Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Ranked the 54th Best Head Coach

New Spartan head coach Mel Tucker only has 12 games of head-coaching experience in college football. So, it's understandable to see Sporting News slot him near the middle of their annual coach rankings for the 2020 season.

Sporting News ranked all 130 FBS head football coaches, listing Tucker at No. 54, up 18-spots from last year. He is one spot behind Chip Kelly (UCLA) and one spot ahead of Dino Babers from Syracuse.

51. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy (73)

52. Bill Clark, UAB (46)

53. Chip Kelly, UCLA (29)

54. Mel Tucker, Michigan State (72)

55. Dino Babers, Syracuse (81)

56. Manny Diaz, Miami, Fla. (68)

57. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (69)

58. Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri (112)

59. Jeff Hafley, Boston College (NR)

60. Dave Aranda, Baylor (NR)

The top ten features Nick Saban (Alabama), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dan Mullen (Florida), James Franklin (Penn State), and Jimbo Fisher (Texas A & M).

In February, Mel Tucker was hired away from Colorado to replace the Spartans all-time winningest coach, Mark Dantonio.

