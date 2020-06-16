Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Ranked the 54th Best Head Coach

McLain Moberg

New Spartan head coach Mel Tucker only has 12 games of head-coaching experience in college football. So, it's understandable to see Sporting News slot him near the middle of their annual coach rankings for the 2020 season.

Sporting News ranked all 130 FBS head football coaches, listing Tucker at No. 54, up 18-spots from last year. He is one spot behind Chip Kelly (UCLA) and one spot ahead of Dino Babers from Syracuse.

51. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy (73)

52. Bill Clark, UAB (46)

53. Chip Kelly, UCLA (29)

54. Mel Tucker, Michigan State (72)

55. Dino Babers, Syracuse (81)

56. Manny Diaz, Miami, Fla. (68)

57. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (69)

58. Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri (112)

59. Jeff Hafley, Boston College (NR)

60. Dave Aranda, Baylor (NR)

The top ten features Nick Saban (Alabama), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dan Mullen (Florida), James Franklin (Penn State), and Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M).

In February, Mel Tucker was hired away from Colorado to replace the Spartans all-time winningest coach, Mark Dantonio.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Players Return to Campus

The Michigan State football players have returned to campus with intentions of participating in voluntary summer activities.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mike Tressel on Handling Safeties

Mike Tressel is excited by the opportunity to work alongside Harlon Barnett and coach the Michigan State safeties.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Ron Burton on Potential New Starters

Ron Burton doesn't expect much of a drop off despite losing the three of his best guys. He even has some ideas about who will replace them.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Tier Three of College Football Jobs

The Michigan State Spartans have landed in the third tier of the best college football coaching jobs.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Final Rankings for 2020 Class

The final rankings for the class of 2020 have been released. Here is where your new Spartans stand.

McLain Moberg

Cassius Winston Wins Multiple Major Athletic Awards

Cassius Winston continues to make history as a Michigan State Spartan.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State, NFL Star Tico Duckett Still Running

Michigan State running back Tico Duckett completed his pro career in the NFL and is still running. This time in the business world back in Mid-Michigan.

Jeff Dullack

NCAA will Vote on Plan for the 2020 College Football Season

A new plan for the college football season would provide schools with a six-week period for summer activities and preseason practice before their first game.

McLain Moberg

Ted Gilmore talks Coaching Receivers in the Past

Ted Gilmore has 24 years of experience in coaching wide receivers, which he believes will translate to tight ends.

McLain Moberg

by

Emmanuel382

Michigan State given 25-1 Odds to Win NCAA Tourney in 2021

BetMGM has given Michigan State 25-1 odds to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

McLain Moberg

by

hppromz