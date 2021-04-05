Michigan State Football Still Pursuing 4-Star QB AJ Duffy, Makes Final Cut

Four-star quarterback AJ Duffy out of IMG Academy listed Michigan State in his final five schools.

EAST LANSING – Four-star quarterback AJ Duffy was set to make his commitment announcement on March 31 but delayed the decision.

Duffy, the seventh-best pro-style QB in the 2022 recruiting class, felt he needed longer when evaluating his options.

His final five schools are Arizona State, Florida State, Penn State, West Virginia, and the Spartans.

However, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound signal-caller plans to unofficially visit MSU, FSU, and ASU before choosing his destination.

Seven analysts and insiders project Duffy to pick the Sun Devils, including Steve Wiltfong (Director of Football Recruiting) and Greg Biggins (National Recruiting Analyst).

As a sophomore, he completed 185 of 261 passes (70.9%) for 2,568 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 65 times for 501 yards and four scores.

For Mel Tucker, recruiting is not only a priority; it's a part of his philosophy.

If Michigan State's staff isn't convinced on a player coming out of high school, they won't reach, but in this case, Duffy would be a big help under center.

Although, Tucker isn't only interested in highly ranked individuals as he believes fit is just as important.

"We have to make sure that we aren't just collecting players, but we're building a team," said Tucker. "And that's where the fit comes in."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1