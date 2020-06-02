Spartan Nation
MSU Strength Coach, Jason Novak, Talks Preparations for Season

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's new strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, replaces Ken Mannie, who spent 25 years at the university.

Novak was the director of strength and conditioning at Central Michigan from 2015 to 2019, so he knows what teams need to be doing so they can prepare for the start of the year.

"I know that there's been several models put out there from various professionals and conferences and things like that. You've heard everything from a four-week model to a six-week model to having six weeks of preparation going into a camp situation," said Novak. "I think a lot of that is very dependent on how quickly you can get back."

Novak understands the challenges the pandemic has brought on everyone, but like most people, he has his preferences. Due to the coronavirus, he doesn't have the benefit of being with his players and working out with them.

"The selfish strength coach part of me is I want as much time as possible, right, I want the full spring and the whole summer and all of that. We're obviously not going to get that, and I would defer to the time that we get from the medical people on that to not speculate," Novak said.

