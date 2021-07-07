Michigan State Football: Thomas Wilcher Named Director of Community and High School Relations

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker officially named Thomas Wilcher the program's Director of Community and High School Relations on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilcher's responsibilities comprise of building and maintaining relationships in the state of Michigan "to enhance the reach and engagement of Spartan football in the community."

He spent the previous 24 years as the head coach at Detroit Cass Technical High School, winning three state championships (2011, 2012, 2016) and boasting 13 consecutive playoff appearances, including eight straight appearances in the state semifinals (2010-17). In addition, he coached the boys' track and field team to three Class A state titles (1994-96).

In 2018, Wilcher was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and earned the Detroit Lions Michigan High School Football Coach of the Year in 2011 alongside the Michigan High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2017.

"I'm excited to announce the hiring of Thomas Wilcher as our Director of Community and High School Relations," Tucker said in a statement. "I've known Coach Wilcher for nearly 20 years. His experience coaching, teaching and mentoring youth throughout his entire career have had a tremendous impact on students in Detroit who have gone on to make a difference in the state and across the country. Our program is looking to have an expanded presence in the community, and Thomas is the perfect person to maintain and strengthen strategic partnerships for Michigan State football."

