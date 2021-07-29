Michigan State Football to host '23 OT Jack Endean

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for Michigan State football fans to look towards an up-and-coming prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jack Endean, an unranked offensive tackle who has flown under the radar, will reportedly visit East Lansing on Friday, July 30, per Corey Robinson of 247Sports.

At 6-foot-5 and 270-pounds, Endean resembles the build head coach Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic prefer.

Endean, a student at Tanque Verde, holds a single offer from Arizona (his home state), but it seems MSU is interested in him, and an offer might be coming sooner rather than later.

Like last season, the Spartans head into 2021, intending to make significant improvements across the offensive line.

Having an entire offseason featuring a winter/summer strength and conditioning program alongside 15 spring practices should help with the development. And the addition of Jarrett Horst, a transfer from Arkansas State, plus four members of the 2021 class in Ethan Boyd, Brandon Baldwin, Geno VanDeMark, and Kevin Wigenton bolsters MSU up front as well.

