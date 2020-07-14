Spartan Nation
Michigan State Football: Top-10 Quarterbacks

McLain Moberg

Over the years, Michigan State football has found a way to churn out talent at the quarterback position.

Drew Stanton and Brian Hoyer have had long careers in the NFL, albeit mostly serving as a team's backup QB; however, they managed to carve out a decent spot for themselves at the next level.

Stanton started in 17 out of 38 regular-season games since coming into the league in 2008.

Hoyer played in 38 games as a starting quarterback in the NFL (out of 67 regular-season contests).

And once during the 2015 playoffs as a member of the Houston Texans.

Kirk Cousins played for the Spartans from 2008 to 2011 and was taken in the 2012 NFL Draft by Washington. 

He started three full seasons for Washington before signing with the Minnesota Vikings to become their new starting quarterback.

Connor Cook ended his career in East Lansing holding the record for most wins at Michigan State, was First-Team All-Big Ten in 2015, a two-time Big Ten Champion, the Big Ten Championship Game MVP in '13 and '15, and a 2014 Rose Bowl winner ('14 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP).

Spartan Nation tries to sort out the top-10 quarterbacks in Michigan State history ranked accordingly.

Top-10 Quarterbacks in Michigan State History

Injured and struggling to perform, like a warrior Kirk Cousins led the Spartans to victory. Photo courtesy of Mark Boomgaard.
  1. Connor Cook | 2012-2015 | 9,194 Passing Yards | 71 TDs | 22 INTs | 57.5 Comp% |
  2. Kirk Cousins | 2008-2011 | 9,131 Passing Yards | 66 TDs | 30 INTs | 64.1 Comp% |
  3. Jeff Smoker | 2000-2003 | 8,932 Passing Yards | 61 TDs | 39 INTs | 59.6 Comp% |
  4. Drew Stanton | 2003-2006 | 6,524 Passing Yards | 42 TDs | 28 INTs | 64.2 Comp% |
  5. Dave Yarema | 1982-1986 | 5,809 Passing Yards | 44 TDs | 33 INTs | 60.5 Comp% |
  6. Brian Hoyer | 2005-2008 | 6,159 Passing Yards | 35 TDs | 23 INTs | 55.8 Comp% |
  7. Ed Smith | 1976-1978 | 5,706 Passing Yards | 43 TDs | 32 INTs | 53.0 Comp% |
  8. Bill Burke | 1996-1999 | 5,463 Passing Yards | 46 TDs | 31 INTs | 54.3 Comp% |
  9. Tony Banks | 1994-1995 | 4,129 Passing Yards | 20 TDs | 21 INTs | 60.7 Comp% |
  10. Dan Enos | 1987-1990 | 3,837 Passing Yards | 13 TDs | 25 INTs | 62.1 Comp% |

