Michigan State Football: Two Players Suspended Indefinitely

Michigan State football players Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes were suspended indefinitely, an MSU spokesman confirmed Monday.

The Spartan linebackers were arrested last month with concerns surrounding a complaint submitted on September 8 in East Lansing.

Steve Gonzalez, the East Lansing Police Department deputy chief, confirmed to MLive, Fulton was charged with aggravated assault and then pleaded not guilty in 54B District Court on September 30.

Gonzalez also said he couldn't reveal why Willekes was arrested because his court record remains sealed.

On October 2, Fulton accepted a plea to misdemeanor assault and battery to avoid jail time under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which Fulton's lawyer, Mike Nichols, told MLive, "is not an unusual resolution where the person really wasn't really hurt badly."

Nichols also confirmed he is scheduled to be sentenced later this month on October 28.

Due to HYTA, anyone who completes their requirements following an arrest can have their records sealed.

The arrests took place while the Spartans were conducting a six-week strength and conditioning program after the Big Ten initially postponed the fall season.

