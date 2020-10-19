SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football: Two Players Suspended Indefinitely

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football players Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes were suspended indefinitely, an MSU spokesman confirmed Monday.

The Spartan linebackers were arrested last month with concerns surrounding a complaint submitted on September 8 in East Lansing.

Steve Gonzalez, the East Lansing Police Department deputy chief, confirmed to MLive, Fulton was charged with aggravated assault and then pleaded not guilty in 54B District Court on September 30.

Gonzalez also said he couldn't reveal why Willekes was arrested because his court record remains sealed.

On October 2, Fulton accepted a plea to misdemeanor assault and battery to avoid jail time under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which Fulton's lawyer, Mike Nichols, told MLive, "is not an unusual resolution where the person really wasn't really hurt badly."

Nichols also confirmed he is scheduled to be sentenced later this month on October 28.

Due to HYTA, anyone who completes their requirements following an arrest can have their records sealed.

The arrests took place while the Spartans were conducting a six-week strength and conditioning program after the Big Ten initially postponed the fall season.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Michigan at Noon Oct. 31

The Spartans will kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines at noon on Halloween, October 31.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: Noah Harvey Taking Advantage of Opportunities

Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey comes into this season wanting to continue taking advantage of his opportunities.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star DE Kenny Fletcher

The Spartans offer four-star defensive end Kenny Fletcher out of Delran, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2023 Target: Olaus Alinen Flying From Finland

Michigan State '23 target, Olaus Alinen, stands out as a target; being 6-7, 325-pounds, and to top it off, he's from Finland.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State '22 Target: Deone Walker's Speed for His Size

Michigan State 2022 target, Deone Walker has size, being 6-6 and 304-pounds. A bonus for his great size is, his speed.

Taylor Gattoni

Three Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DT Marquis Gracial

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial out of Saint Charles, Missouri.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser is ‘Excited to Get Started’

Spartan hoops are back, and no one is more excited to get started than Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last year.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Rust No Longer an Issue for the Michigan State Spartans

With the opening kickoff against Rutgers looming, MSU shook off any rust they may have had from missing out on a traditional spring, among other things.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK