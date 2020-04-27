East Lansing, MI— While Michigan State saw its streak of consecutive drafts with a player selected extended to 80 this week with the selections of Josiah Scott (Jacksonville) and Kenny Willekes (Minnesota), the Spartans also had several players that wound up undrafted. Still, they found new homes as they signed as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2020 draft on Saturday.

Brian Lewerke (New England)

Cody White (Kansas City)

Joe Bachie (New Orleans)

Mike Panasiuk (Las Vegas)

Tyler Higby (Minnesota)

Darrell Stewart Jr. (Green Bay)

Raequan Williams (Philadelphia)

Those Spartans found their way to NFL teams after not hearing their names called through seven rounds.

At the time of this story’s writing, tight end Matt Seybert and safety David Dowell had not yet signed with a team.

Lewerke was a candidate to be a late-round draft pick, but after going undrafted, he went unsigned on Saturday, but found a home on Sunday, signing with the New England Patriots. With plenty of questions currently surrounding the Patriots’ quarterback room following the departure of Tom Brady, Lewerke could have a chance to compete for a roster spot or a practice squad spot with the Patriots.

Lewerke caught the eyes of NFL people following a promising sophomore season, but an injury-filled junior season in 2018 and an inconsistent 2019 season led to him falling on draft boards. But the potential is still there for Lewerke to return to form in New England, and he’s going to a franchise that may best be suited to get the best out of the former Spartan.

Lewerke started in 38 games for the Spartans in his college career, racking up 9,548 total yards and 57 total touchdowns.

After going undrafted, White walks into an ideal situation with the defending Super Bowl champions with an opportunity to go into training camp and try to earn a spot with the Chiefs while having the chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

White’s decision to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft came as a bit of a surprise. Still, he was one of the Spartans’ most productive receivers during his three years in East Lansing, registering 143 catches for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Stewart has an equally intriguing opportunity as he heads to Green Bay with a chance to play receiver with one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers. Stewart should have a realistic chance to make the Packer roster or the practice squad.

Much like White, Stewart had a very productive career for the Spartans as he totaled 150 catches, 1,640 yards, and seven touchdowns in his four collegiate seasons.

It came as a bit of a surprise that middle linebacker Joe Bachie didn’t hear his name called through seven rounds of the draft, but he was one of the first undrafted free agents to find a home as Bachie signed on with the New Orleans Saints. Considering the Saints draft class consisted of just three players, Bachie may have a better opportunity than most to make his way onto the Saints’ roster.

In his final three seasons with Michigan State, Bachie proved to be the anchor of the Spartan defense, making starts in all 34 games between his sophomore and senior year, totaling 285 tackles and 27.5 tackles for loss at middle linebacker.

Another Spartan that had an excellent chance to be drafted but wound up going undrafted was defensive tackle Raequan Williams. He joins a Philadelphia Eagles team that has boasted one of the NFL’s best defensive lines in recent years.

A dominant run stuffer on the defensive line for the Spartans over the years, Williams totaled 160 tackles during his four year Spartan career where he appeared in 50 games, making 42 starts.

Williams’ running mate on the interior of the defensive line, Mike Panasiuk, signed on with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the draft on Saturday.

In his Michigan State career, Panasiuk was another big-time run defender for the Spartan defense as he registered 100 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss in his 51 games played, which includes 41 starts.

Kenny Willekes will have a familiar face joining him in Minnesota as Higby will be joining the Vikings after signing as an undrafted free agent. Higby’s position versatility and ability to play guard or tackle could allow him to make the Vikings roster or practice squad.

Higby made 30 career starts along the Michigan State offensive line, including 21 at left guard and seven at left tackle, but did miss the final six games of the 2019 season due to injury.

