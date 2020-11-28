Michigan State Football vs. Northwestern Official Game Thread

Spartan Nation is here to provide live updates throughout Michigan State's week six matchup vs. Northwestern.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State had a week without football, but that doesn't mean they took time off.

Mel Tucker implemented a last-minute schedule following Maryland's decision to cancel its contest against MSU.

It began with a heavy emphasis on the Spartans' next opponent, Northwestern.

Though, at this point, Michigan State has more questions than answers, including the starting quarterback, a competition described by Tucker as "ongoing."

However, as a unit, the Michigan State football program has made "tremendous" sacrifices, and they didn't go unnoticed by their new head coach.

Perhaps it will be enough to hang tough against Northwestern while pulling off the upset inside Spartan Stadium.

It's Game Day

Update: Rocky Lombardi taking snaps from Nick Samac; Matt Allen not out warming up with centers & quarterbacks.

Update: MSU CB Chris Jackson back in uniform after missing the last two games.

Update: S Tre Person and CB Kalon Gervin are dressed for Michigan State (didn't play against Indiana).

Update: I haven't seen WR Ricky White, TE Trenton Gillison, or RB Jordon Simmons during warmups, but WR Tre Mosley is dressed.

Update: Not seeing TE Matt Dotson either, which doesn't bode well for MSU, who doesn't have a ton of depth there.

Update: Lombardi working with the first-team offense; Payton Thorne with the second team. It's looking like Lombardi will get the start today.

Coin Toss: Northwestern won the toss and deferred to the second half. MSU to receive the opening kickoff.