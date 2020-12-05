Michigan State Football vs. Ohio State Official Game Thread

Spartan Nation is here to provide live updates throughout Michigan State's week seven matchup vs. Ohio State.

East Lansing, MI – It's the second time this season Michigan State didn't know if they would kickoff on Saturday; due to COVID-19 plaguing schools in the Big Ten and throughout the country.

Yet, with Mel Tucker leading the way, MSU never lost focus.

Last week Ohio State canceled its game vs. Illinois 14 hours before the two teams were set to play, a decision that came after head coach Ryan Day tested positive for coronavirus.

In doing so, he will not be on the sidelines for the 49th meeting with Michigan State.

But Tucker doesn't view it as an advantage for MSU or a disadvantage for the Buckeyes.

Rocky Lombardi got the start against Northwestern, playing well, operating within the gameplan, and propelled the Spartans to a victory.

However, his position might not be set in stone, a topic he isn't worried about.

It's Game Day