Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers: How to Watch

East Lansing, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

Get ready for Michigan State to kickoff against Rutgers as a new face walks up and down the sideline for the first time in 13-years.

Mel Tucker began his career in East Lansing as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban, leading to a long career with stops at LSU (DB coach), Ohio State (co-DC), Alabama (AHC/DB), Georgia (DC/DB), Colorado (HC), and ten seasons in the NFL (2005-14).

Now, he helps welcome in the 124th season of Spartan football while Michigan State attempts to win its 22nd home opener in a row, the fifth-longest active streak in the country behind Florida (31), Oklahoma State (25), Wisconsin (24), and Illinois (22).

How To Watch

Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, MI

When: Saturday, October 24, at noon

TV: Big Ten Network

App: FOX Sports

Odds

Sports Betting: MSU an 11-point favorite

My Bookie: MSU an 11-point favorite

Sky Book: MSU a 10.5-point favorite

Matchbook: MSU a 13-point favorite

Last Five Games

Oct 10, 2015: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, W 31-24

Nov 12, 2016: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, W 49-0

Nov 25, 2017: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, W 40-7

Nov 24, 2018: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, W 14-10

Nov 23, 2019: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, W 27-0

