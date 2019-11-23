Michigan State Football Vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread  27-0 Spartans Win

The 2019 Michigan State football season has been a nightmare. As the team entered the season the coaches and players shouted Big Ten championship expectations. At 4-6 the Spartans have to beat lowly Rutgers (nearly a given) and Maryland to finish the season bowl eligible, with the highlight possibly being a bowl game in Detroit.

Spartan ticket sales are plummeting and one MSU senior administrator told me yesterday, “The stands are going to be empty versus Maryland.” Fans are unhappy and many major donors are furious. The state of Michigan State Football right now is not good.

But despite the storm, Mar Dantonio announced that he isn’t finished at Michigan State and that he would return as coach in 2020.

Today the Spartans are here in New Jersey against lowly Rutgers. The Spartans must win today to keep their hopes of a bowl game, albeit with all signs pointing to Detroit. The good news is that Rutgers is terrible and a win today for MSU should be a cakewalk.

Rutgers won the toss. MSU gets the ball to start.

SCORING UPDATE #1 12:18 PM ET 21-yd pass Lewerke to White. PAT good. 7-0 MSU 5:03 1Q

SCORING UPDATE #2: 12:35 PM ET 46-YD FG good for MSU. 1:11 1Q 10-0 MSU

SCORNING UPDATE #3: 1:21 ET 1:21 PM ET 16-yd pass Lewerke to Cody White. PAT good. 17-0 MSU :32 2Q

SCORNING UPDATE #4: 2:20 PM ET 36 yd MSU FG. 20-0 :05 3rd Q

SCORNING UPDATE #5: 2:30 PM ET 7yd pass Lewerke to Cody White. PAT Good. 27-0 12:39 4Q

SCORNING UPDATE #6: 2:50 PM ET

Game over 27-0 Spartans

