Spartan
Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Michigan State Football Vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread  27-0 Spartans Win

Hondo S. Carpenter

The 2019 Michigan State football season has been a nightmare. As the team entered the season the coaches and players shouted Big Ten championship expectations. At 4-6 the Spartans have to beat lowly Rutgers (nearly a given) and Maryland to finish the season bowl eligible, with the highlight possibly being a bowl game in Detroit.

Spartan ticket sales are plummeting and one MSU senior administrator told me yesterday, “The stands are going to be empty versus Maryland.” Fans are unhappy and many major donors are furious. The state of Michigan State Football right now is not good.

But despite the storm, Mar Dantonio announced that he isn’t finished at Michigan State and that he would return as coach in 2020.

Today the Spartans are here in New Jersey against lowly Rutgers.  The Spartans must win today to keep their hopes of a bowl game, albeit with all signs pointing to Detroit.  The good news is that Rutgers is terrible and a win today for MSU should be a cakewalk.

Comment in the comment section below and keep updating the story for the latest news.  Spartan Nation will keep you in touch during the game and from the locker room after.

Rutgers won the toss.  MSU gets the ball to start.

Dress List vs RUTGERS

SCORING UPDATE #1  12:18 PM ET 21-yd pass Lewerke to White.  PAT good.  7-0 MSU  5:03 1Q

SCORING UPDATE #2:  12:35 PM ET    46-YD FG good for MSU.  1:11 1Q  10-0 MSU

SCORNING UPDATE #3:  1:21 ET  1:21 PM ET 16-yd pass Lewerke to Cody White.  PAT good.  17-0 MSU :32 2Q

Halftime msu rutgers

SCORNING UPDATE #4: 2:20 PM ET  36 yd MSU FG.  20-0 :05 3rd Q 

SCORNING UPDATE #5: 2:30 PM ET   7yd pass Lewerke to Cody White.  PAT Good.  27-0  12:39 4Q 

SCORNING UPDATE #6: 2:50 PM ET    

Game over 27-0 Spartans

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter 

Comments (178)
No. 1-50
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Almost game time! Season may be almost done and we may have sucked but I still cannot help but turn on theTV if I know MSU is playing

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Ok starting out at the 35, show us you plan Lewerke

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Here we go

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU will blow them out.

Stramm3
Stramm3

Let's go boys

Stramm3
Stramm3

White showing out today... good to see

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Collins got hammered on that one

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Spartans go for it on their 1st fourth down at the Rutgers 4th down and they get stopped. WOW. Against terrible Rutgers.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Rutgers goes three and out 1st possession.

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Wow that was quick lol.

m4msu
m4msu

Wow, our line got owned on that 4th down.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

1/10 MSU at their own 36. 8:38 1Q 0-0

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Back at the 36. Well let’s try this again!!

JoeP3
JoeP3

I literally walked out of the room to help the kids with lunch and I come back to MSU stopping RU on 3rd down...unreal...I thought that was a TD drive for sure.

Stramm3
Stramm3

Cody white... maybe you're not Terrible afterall

Stramm3
Stramm3

Nailer is quick... we've really missed him

Stramm3
Stramm3

This offence may not be bad next year with a full year of collins, and nailer

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Nice TD for White!

Stramm3
Stramm3

Got away with one there... nice drive let's keep pouring it on

m4msu
m4msu

Really, really, really would love to see other qb's playing after the half to see what we got.

Stramm3
Stramm3

Big play josia

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Another Rutgers three and out. Get ready for another MSU score.

Stramm3
Stramm3

Let's go offense...

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

1/10 MSU at their own 39. 4:33 1Q MSU leads 7-0

Stramm3
Stramm3

Collins is so good

Stramm3
Stramm3

Best looking back we have had in years

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Lewerke must think Nailor runs fast because that was an epic miss!!!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Red is feisty!!

Stramm3
Stramm3

Are these the only 2 teams in the b10 who have kickers who cant reach the endzone on kickoffs?

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Horrible play call on 3rd and 8 for MSU.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU even against Rutgers can't run the ball. SMH

Stramm3
Stramm3

What happed to our DL... no pressure even when blitzing

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Lewerkes fake pass cracks me up...he’s a little late

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

SACKED!!!

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

MSU OL getting handled.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

Brian is lucky that Rutgers is as bad as MSU. Should have thrown a pick 6

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

What the heck! Almost had it intercepted!!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Another Brian pass hi and behind. But no new QB.

Stramm3
Stramm3

Dom long is so good on special teams... to bad it doesnt translate anywhere else

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

Even though MSU has scored on two of its first three drives, this offense still doesn't look good. Still a tough watch even against one of the worst programs in the nation.

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

So hard to watch how far we've fallen. Coach will not fix

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Dawgs get the pick

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Interception was awesome but then tripped up by his own player!! Wow!

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

We shouldn’t be getting our own tackles!!

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

Awful throw, but a really nice read by Henderson to make that INT

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

Awful throw, but a really nice read by Henderson to make that INT

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Embarrassed by thus MSU offense. Dawg int and they crap the bed. Miss the FG

JeffDullack
JeffDullack

That string of plays perfectly sums up the 2019 season

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Unbelievable that they lost their interception, and then missed their kick. Is MSU trying to let Rutgers win????

m4msu
m4msu

I get it, we want to preserve the element of surprise for next year by not having to play the other qb's this year.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside Michigan State Spartan Football Defensive Regression In 2019

Jeff Dullack
1 0

Inside Michigan State Spartan Football Defensive Regression In 2019

Michigan State Spartan Football vs The Michigan Wolverines Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter
356 0

Michigan State Spartan Football vs The Michigan Wolverines Official Game Thread

Why Mark Dantonio Returning Might Be Best

Jeff Dullack
1 0

Why Mark Dantonio Returning Might Be Best

Struggling Spartans End Their Losing Skid With 27-0 Win Over Lowly Rutgers

Jeff Dullack
0

Struggling Spartans End Their Losing Skid With 27-0 Win Over Lowly Rutgers

Mark Dantonio Post Spartas 27-0 Shut-Out Win Over Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Mark Dantonio Post Spartas 27-0 Shut-Out Win Over Rutgers

Brian Lewerke Spartans QB After 27-0 Drubbing of Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Brian Lewerke Spartans QB After 27-0 Drubbing of Rutgers

Spartan WR Cody White After Career Day Vs. Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Spartan WR Cody White After Career Day Vs. Rutgers

Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke Talks Ahead Of Saturday's Must-Win Vs. Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter
1 0

Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke Talks Ahead Of Saturday's Must-Win Vs. Rutgers

Devastated Tom Izzo Sounds Off After Joey Hauser Eligibility Denial

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Devastated Tom Izzo Sounds Off After Joey Hauser Eligibility Denial

Brad Salem Spartan OC Talks Anemic & Struggling Michigan State Offense

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Brad Salem Spartan OC Talks Anemic & Struggling Michigan State Offense