Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

East Lansing, MI – Today, Spartan Nation watches the Michigan State football program kickoff the Mel Tucker era against Rutgers.

Due to the pandemic, MSU will play all its games in empty stadiums; home or away, for the 2020 college football season.

Earlier this week, a Michigan State spokesperson confirmed Sparty won't be in attendance nor will the marching band or cheerleaders.

Playing without 75,005 loud Spartan fans is certainly odd for a team, yet, senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons is approaching it the same way he always does.

However, with Big Ten football to watch, a certain amount of normalcy will return to many people's lives.

Right now, there are more questions than answers concerning Michigan State's roster, including the quarterback position.

Who will be the starter?

During Tucker's weekly press conference, he said, "We won't be announcing the (starting) quarterback today."

He also elected to avoid releasing a depth chart.

It's Game Day!

The Spartans are in the Building

A Message from Former Spartan Cornerback Trae Waynes

Update: A group of MSU players are seated in the first two rows of Spartan Stadium and are not dressed.

Update: Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day, and Payton Thorne are all dressed and taking snaps with different centers.

Update: Connor Heyward, Jalen Nailor, Tre Mosley, Anthony Williams Jr., and Jayden Reed are all out catching punts in warmups.

First unit offense based on my observations during warmups:

QB Rocky Lombardi

RB Elijah Collins

WR Jalen Nailor

WR Jayden Reed

WR Tre Mosley

TE Trenton Gillison

LT AJ Arcuri

LG Blake Bueter

C Matt Allen

RG Matt Carrick

RT Kevin Jarvis