Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap April 13-April 19, 2020

East Lansing, MI— Following a very successful week where Michigan State received its first three commitments of the Mel Tucker era, the Spartans saw their momentum carry over into this week. The Spartans landed two more commitments from a pair of top in-state targets.

Detroit (MI) Loyola 2021 defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and Warren (MI) Mott 2021 defensive end Tyson Watson became Michigan State’s fourth and fifth commitments for the 2021 class, giving the Spartans four in-state commits. In addition to Michigan State’s two commitments for the 2021 class, the Spartans also added a preferred walk-on for the 2020 class in Kobe Myers, who played high school football locally at Walled Lake Western and Waterford Mott before transferring to Blair Academy in Pennsylvania last year.

Outside of their additions, Michigan State was again very active in extending offers last week, handing out 40 offers (13 offers to 2021 recruits, 27 offers to 2022 recruits) stretching across 21 states. Michigan State was most active in Ohio last week, where the Spartans extended six offers and were also active in North Carolina (5) and Wisconsin (5).

Next week figures to be another big week for the Spartans on the recruiting trail as Michigan State could see at least one more commitment shortly.

Commitments

Detroit (MI) Loyola 2021 DT Derrick Harmon

Michigan State received its first in-state defensive commitment on Wednesday from Harmon as the 6-foot-4½, 340-pound defensive tackle picked the Spartans over Purdue, Ole Miss, and Memphis. A dominant run stopper who can anchor the middle of the defensive line, Harmon is very athletic for his size and has the ability to rush the passer from the interior defensive line. After announcing his commitment, Harmon told Spartan Nation that he is more than comfortable with his decision, “It feels good, it feels great, all of the love I’m getting right now,” he said. “All of the love I’m getting right now is beautiful; it feels like I’m going to college tomorrow. It’s wonderful; I feel like I made the right decision for myself and for my family to stay home. It feels really good.”

Warren (MI) Mott 2021 DE Tyson Watson

Michigan State entered the race for Watson relatively late in the process but quickly rose the list for the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end who was offered less than two weeks before committing. Tennessee, Iowa State, Indiana, and Toledo were the other four schools listed in Watson’s Top 5 before he committed to the Spartans on Friday. Watson is a raw, athletic defensive end that is a good pass rusher on the edge but could kick inside to play defensive tackle in college as he adds to his frame.

Offers

Mukwonago (WI) 2021 TE Garrett Gillette

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end, Gillette has the size and athleticism to be a mismatch for opposing defenses in the passing game but is a capable blocker in the run game as well. Gillette, who runs well for his size, picked up his first Big Ten offer on Monday from the Spartans and also holds offers from Iowa State, Central Florida, and several MAC schools.

Park Ridge (I.L.) Maine East 2022 O.T. Yaser Alawadi

A massive offensive lineman who already fits the mold of what Michigan State has targeted in terms of size (6-foot-8, 300 pounds), Alawadi picked up his second Power 5 offer from Michigan State on Monday. Alawadi is a mauler in the run game, overwhelming defenders with his size and strength, and will continue to fill into his frame in the final two years of his high school career. Iowa State and Bowling Green are Alawadi’s other offers.

Milwaukee (W.I.) King 2022 WR Jerry Cross

An already highly sought after receiver, Cross has five Power 5 offers, picking up his most recent offer from Michigan State on Monday. A 6-foot-6, 218-pound receiver, Cross has elite hands and is impressive in jump ball situations and already holds offers from Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, and Northern Illinois.

Charlotte (N.C.) Harding 2021 DE Tylon Dunlap

Listed at 6-foot, 230 pounds, Dunlap is an impressive athlete coming off the edge and racked up 19 sacks in his junior season. Dunlap picked up an offer from Michigan State on Monday and also has reported offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Kings Mountain (NC) 2021 ILB Dameon Wilson

One of the best inside linebackers in the 2021 class, Wilson is a big-time hitter who is excellent at defending the run and can also drop into coverage. Michigan State offered on Monday and Wilson has also been offered by Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and West Virginia and several others.

Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley 2021 OG Michael Gonzalez

A robust offensive lineman who can play guard or tackle and is useful in both run blocking and pass protection, Gonzalez landed a Spartan offer on Tuesday. Listed at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Gonzalez also holds offers from Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and more.

Thiensville (W.I.) Homestead 2021 DE Ayo Adebogun

Committed to Wisconsin back in December, Adebogun is unlikely to move off of his commitment from the Badgers but was offered by Michigan State last week. A 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive end who has a lightning-fast first step, Adebogun’s only two offers are from Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Clemons (N.C.) West Forsyth 2021 OG Jared Wilson

Shortly after receiving his Michigan State offer, Wilson committed to North Carolina over several big-time Power 5 offers. Wilson is listed at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds and is an impressive blocker in both run blocking and pass protection and held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, and others before committing to the Tar Heels.

Eau Claire (W.I.) Memorial 2021 RB Loyal Crawford

Committed to Wisconsin back in August of 2019, Crawford picked up his second offer from the Spartans on Tuesday, but would undoubtedly have several more offers if not for his early commitment to the Badgers. A 6-foot, 190-pound running back with the ability to run between the tackles or to the outside and also displays top-end speed, Crawford is an ideal fit in the Big Ten.

Alpharetta (G.A.) Denmark 2022 OT Dayne Shor

A fast-rising offensive line prospect in the 2022 class, Shor already has the size (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) and strength to be a top tier offensive line recruit. Shor picked up an offer from the Spartans on Tuesday and has also been offered by Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A & M, TCU, and Georgia Tech.

Englewood (C.O.) Cherry Creek 2022 OT George Fitzpatrick

Rated as one of the top players in the state of Colorado for the 2022 class, Fitzpatrick is listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, and is already an advanced run blocker. Fitzpatrick already holds a handful of Power 5 offers, including offers from Washington State, Utah, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, and Michigan State, who extended an offer on Tuesday.

Springfield (OH) 2022 ATH Delian Bradley

Listed as an athlete, Bradley can play anywhere in the secondary but likely projects to playing safety at the next level as he’s strong in pass coverage and can play in the box against the run. Michigan State offered on Tuesday, joining Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh as Power 5 programs that have offered Bradley.

Huber Heights (O.H.) Wayne 2022 TE Elijah Brown

An impressive athlete at the tight end position and is capable of playing in-line or split out wide; Brown was offered by the Spartans on Tuesday. Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Brown has offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia, Akron, and Toledo.

West Chester (O.H.) Lakota West 2022 ATH Alex Afari

Capable of playing offense and defense, Afari is an exceptional athlete with good speed and has proven to be a standout defensive back already. Michigan State extended an offer earlier this week, becoming the first program to do so, and Afari also holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Virginia.

Paintsville (O.H.) Johnson Central 2022 OT Grant Bingham

Arguably the top offensive lineman in the state of Kentucky for the 2022 class, Bingham is an ideal Power 5 offensive tackle as he stands at 6-foot-6, 302 pounds. Michigan State became the first Big Ten program to offer Bingham on Tuesday, and the standout offensive lineman also holds offers from Vanderbilt, Western Michigan, and Toledo.

Baltimore (M.D.) St. Frances Academy 2022 DE Derrick Moore

With two more years of high school football left, Moore already has an impressive list of offers, which is closing in on 15 schools following a Spartan offer this week. Moore (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) is a strong pass rusher with a quick first step and has offers from LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and others.

Dayton (O.H.) Archbishop Alter 2022 ATH C.J. Hicks

A complete player that is capable of playing a number of different positions on either side of the ball, Hicks is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and is a lockdown cornerback on the defensive side of the ball and a big-time playmaker with the ball in his hands offensively. Hicks is already closing in on 30 offers, including offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A & M, and West Virginia.

Pickerington (O.H.) Central 2022 DL C.J. Doggette

Michigan State became the first Power 5 program to offer Doggette on Wednesday, and that kicked off a run of Power 5 offers that have come in since West Virginia, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh have all offered since. Doggette (6-foot-2, 265 pounds) is a strong, dominant defensive lineman with a significant first step and has shown the ability to stop the run and rush the passer effectively.

Bradenton (F.L.) IMG Academy 2022 S Myles Rowser

Originally from Belleville, Rowser is already committed to Michigan, where his brother, Andre Seldon Jr., is apart of the Wolverines’ 2020 recruiting class. Rowser is one of the top safeties in the country for the 2022 class and was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday. Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Rowser also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, and several others.

Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond 2021 ATH Caleb Hood

Hood committed to North Carolina back in January; Hood is not expected to change from his commitment to the Tar Heels. Capable of playing several different positions including quarterback, Hood has also been offered by Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Duke, Wake Forest, and Michigan State, who offered on Wednesday.

Floyds Knob (IN) Floyd Central 2021 OT Zenuae Michalski

A big, physical offensive lineman who has good athleticism for an offensive lineman, Michalski was offered by the Spartans on Wednesday and fits the bill of the type of offensive tackle the Spartans have targeted since Mel Tucker took over. Michalski (6-foot-6, 265 pounds), also holds offers from Louisville, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, Duke, Boston College, and others.

Clinton Township (MI) Chippewa Valley 2021 ATH Quillen Howze

An impressive athlete that can play wide receiver or defensive back, Howze is an exceptional athlete with good speed and is a physical player defensively, where he will likely end up playing in college. Michigan State is the latest to offer the 6-foot-1, 180-pound standout, who also holds offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Temple, and others. Howze has a twin brother, Jaillen, who plays linebacker at Chippewa Valley and has also received interest from the Spartans. Mott.

New Orleans (L.A.) Edna Karr 2022 WR Aaron Anderson

An elite playmaker with exceptional speed, Anderson is a dangerous weapon in the passing game and has the versatility to play slot receiver or on the outside. Anderson was offered by Michigan State on Thursday to go with offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Purdue, and Virginia.

Lexington (M.S.) Holmes County 2021 CB Khamauri Rogers

Rogers was an early commit to LSU back in November, so the standout defensive back isn’t likely to re-open his recruitment but did receive a Michigan State offer this week. Rogers also has offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, and several others.

Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2022 TE Nate Kurisky

A tight end with high upside because of his ability to be an effective receiver in the passing game and as an in-line blocker in the run game, Kurisky was offered by the Spartans on Thursday. Kurisky also has Power 5 offers from Vanderbilt, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Pittsburgh.

Corona (C.A.) Centennial 2022 C.B. Jaden Mickey

One of the top 2022 cornerbacks in the state of California, Mickey, is the definition of a shutdown cornerback, who is very good in man-to-man coverage. Mickey (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) was offered by Michigan State on Thursday and has also been offered by Georgia, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon State, USC, and Utah.

Corbin (KY) 2022 ATH Treyveon Longmire

A big-time athlete, capable of being an impact player at running back or receiver on offense because of his speed, Longmire (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) is one of the best prospects in the 2022 class out of the state of Kentucky. Longmire holds offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Michigan State, who offered on Thursday.

Philadelphia (P.A.) St. Joseph’s 2022 OG Brad Harris

Michigan State became the first Power 5 offer for Harris this week, but the 6-foot-4, 270-pound guard, will have many more big-time offers coming in in the not-so-distant future. Harris is an excellent run blocker who could play tackle or guard at the college level, but his style of play will likely make him a better fit as an interior lineman. Central Michigan is the only other Division 1 program to offer Harris so far.

Chandler (AZ) 2022 WR Kyion Grayes

Rated as one of the best 2022 prospects in the state of Arizona for the 2022 class, Grayes is a big-time playmaker at receiver because of his speed and route-running ability. Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (F.L.), Oregon State and Michigan State have already offered the 6-foot-1, 170-pound standout.

Lexington (K.Y.) Frederick Douglass 2022 ATH Dane Key

Arguably the top player in the state of Kentucky for the 2022 class, Key is an exceptional receiver with high-end speed and athleticism but also can play in the secondary as well. Key (6-foot-2, 170) was offered by Michigan State on Thursday and also holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and others.

Atlanta (G.A.) Woodward Academy 2022 RB Damari Alston

With nearly 20 offers already, Alston is one of the most sought after running backs in the 2022 class, and Michigan State became the latest to offer the 5-foot-11, 200-pound standout this week. Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Miami (F.L.), Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia are among schools that have offered.

Omaha (N.E.) Central 2022 OT Deshawn Woods

A 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle, Woods is regarded as one of the best 2022 recruits in Nebraska and is a physical, aggressive, offensive lineman who is strong at the point of attack. Michigan State extended an offer to Woods on Thursday, joining Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, and Texas A & M as Power 5 programs that have offered.

Zionsville (IN) 2022 OT Joey Tanona

A dominant blocker in the run game and in pass protection, Tanona is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle that is regarded as one of the best 2022 recruits in the state of Indiana. Tanona has offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Tennessee, in addition to his offer from Michigan State, which was extended on Thursday.

Orlando (F.L.) Boone 2021 DE Shambre Jackson

Michigan State has entered the race for Jackson relatively late, so it will be difficult for the Spartans to get in the mix for the 6-foot-4, 243-pound standout, but an offer was extended on Thursday. Jackson has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A & M, USC, and several others.

Roseville (MI) 2022 WR Tyrell Henry

An elite wide receiver who catches just about anything thrown his way and also has top-end speed as well, Henry received an offer from the Spartans this week, giving the 6-foot, 160-pound receiver three Power 5 offers. Henry additionally has picked up offers from Penn State and Michigan State to go along with a handful of MAC offers.

Alpharetta (G.A.) Johns Creek 2022 OT Tyler Gibson

A physically imposing offensive tackle that is an all-around offensive lineman and fits the criteria of a Power 5 lineman, Gibson was offered by Michigan State on Thursday, giving 6-foot-5, 270-pound standout five offers. Arkansas, Boston College, Oregon, and LSU have also extended offers.

Richmond (V.A.) St. Christopher’s 2022 WR Andre Greene Jr.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver who already has a reputation of making highlight-reel catches and plays in the open field, Greene already has more than ten offers and landed a Spartan offer on Friday. Greene also holds offers from Michigan, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Philadelphia (P.A.) Imhotep Institute 2022 DE Enai White

Possibly the top player in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2022 class, White is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end who already has an advanced skillset when it comes to rushing the passer. White already has more than 30 offers, including offers from Baylor, Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A & M, and Washington.

Milwaukee (W.I.) Wauwatosa East 2021 OT Marcus Mbow

A big, physical offensive lineman that has the size (6-foot-6, 285) that Michigan State has prioritized when recruiting offensive linemen since Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic arrived in East Lansing. Strong in pass protection and run blocking, Mbow has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, Wyoming, and others.

Beaumont (TX) Westbrook 2022 S Bryce Anderson

Committed to LSU since September, Anderson picked up a Michigan State offer on Saturday, but the 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety will likely remain committed to the Tigers despite holding more than 20 offers. Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A & M, and USC are among those that have offered.

