Michigan State Football Recruiting Weekly Recruiting Recap

East Lansing, MI— Following a busy week on the recruiting trail last week, where the Spartan coaching staff extended more than 40 offers, Mel Tucker and his staff picked up right where they left off this week, handing out 50 more offers to potential recruits in the 2021 and 2022 class.

With the recently imposed dead period by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 outbreak, colleges are no longer allowed to conduct face-to-face recruiting, which includes on-campus and off-campus visits. Still, the Spartans are continuing to hit the recruiting trail hard.

Below is a complete breakdown of all 50 offers the Spartans extended this week, along with a look at some of the players who narrowed their list of college choices down and have Michigan State still in the mix.

Offers

Gaithersburg (MD) Quince Orchard 2021 CB Ryan Barnes

One of the most sought after defensive backs in the 2021 class, Barnes picked up a Michigan State offer on Monday. Barnes is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback that has excellent ball skills and technique to go with his great size and speed. Barnes holds offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and Notre Dame, among others.

Jackson (MO) 2021 OT Connor Tollison

Already committed to Missouri, the Spartans offered the 6-foot-5, 300-pound standout offensive tackle on Monday. A strong run blocker who already looks college-ready, Tollison holds offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Kansas State, Louisville, and Indiana.

Michigan State offers Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass 2021 OG Jager Burton

An impressive offensive lineman that is capable of playing guard or tackle, Burton is a strong, physical lineman who is strong in both run blocking and pass protection. In addition to his Michigan State offer, the 6-foot-4, 271-pound standout also holds offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky, Oregon, Penn State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas, and others.

Highland Springs (VA) 2021 CB Damond Harmond

After being offered by Mark Dantonio’s staff, Michigan State’s new staff under Mel Tucker re-offered the 6-foot-1, 178-pound standout cornerback earlier this week. Harmond, who is strong in coverage and is considered a ballhawk, holds several Power 5 offers, including offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and others.

Arlington Heights (IL) St. Viator 2021 DT Jeremiah Pittman

A physical, strong defensive tackle who is a more than capable run stopper and pass rusher, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Pittman fielded an offer from the Spartans this week and has several other Big Ten and Power 5 schools pursuing him. Besides his Spartan offer, Pittman holds offers from Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, and Texas Tech, among others. Pittman told Spartan Nation that after receiving the offer from linebackers coach Ross Els, he had a good talk with defensive line coach Ron Burton. He spoke highly of the Michigan State staff, “They have an impressive staff, and Ron Burton and I had a good conversation over the phone. Great guy.”

Gaithersburg (MD) Quince Orchard 2021 DT Marcus Bradley

One of the top defensive tackles in the nation, Bradley (6-foot-3, 270) was re-offered by the new Spartan staff this week. A dominant defensive tackle who can quickly shed blockers and rush the passer from the interior, Bradley holds offers from Ohio State, Maryland, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Penn State and several others.

Houston (TX) North Shore 2022 CB Denver Harris

One of the nation’s very best defensive backs in the 2022 class, Harris (6-foot-1, 180-pounds), is a physical cornerback who already possesses excellent coverage and ball skills. Harris holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Texas A & M and several other Division 1 programs.

Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel 2021 S Benjamin Perry

An excellent playmaker in the secondary who can play sideline to sideline in coverage or come up to defend the run, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound standout safety earned an offer from the Spartans on Monday. Perry also holds offers from Minnesota, Louisville, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Indiana, Nebraska, and others.

Acworth (GA) Allatoona 2022 TE Bennett Christian

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end who is capable of being an impact player as a receiver and as a blocker, Christian earned his second Power 5 offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Along with his Michigan State offer, Christian also holds an offer from Kansas and will likely field plenty of offers shortly.

Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge 2022 OG Gavin Broscious

A big, physical offensive lineman who likely projects to guard at the college level, Broscious picked up his first Big Ten offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. Broscious, who also holds an Arizona State offer, spoke with Spartan Nation about the offer and said he spoke with Spartan offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who has had his eye on Broscious for some time. “I had a long phone conversation with Coach Kap. I was very surprised that he’s been following me for a while. Me and my family were super excited when he gave me the offer.”

Michigan State offers North Forney (TX) 2021, TE Kameron Allen

A versatile tight end, who is capable of impacting the game as a receiver and as a blocker and can lineup in-line and split out wide, Allen picked up his Michigan State offer on Tuesday. Allen also holds offers from Missouri, Tulane, Liberty, Bowling Green, Army, Navy, and Air Force and likely has more offers on the way. Spartan Nation spoke with Allen, who said his offer came from tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and spoke highly of him and believes he could be the right kind of coach for him in college,

“I get that he’s a real man and he’s not going to sugarcoat anything, he’s not going to be fake. I feel that he’s going to be very honest, and he’s going to push me to be my best every single day.”

Belton-Honea Path (SC) 2021 S Bralyn Oliver

Previously committed to Georgia, Oliver decommitted from the Bulldogs in November and still has many options to choose from as he holds nearly 20 offers, including one from Michigan State, who offered on Tuesday. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety that is excellent in coverage, Oliver holds offers from Louisville, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and others.

St. Louis (MO) DeSmet 2021 DT Dakote Doyle

An explosive and physical defensive tackle who can stop the run and rush the passer, Doyle picked up his first Power 5 offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Doyle also holds offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Kent State, and Bowling Green.

Chicago (IL) Marist 2022 OL Danny McGuire

A physical and dominant run blocker, McGuire has the size and profile that Michigan State has looked for in offensive line recruits, and the Spartans extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 280-pound standout earlier this week. McGuire, who also holds offers from Illinois and Western Michigan, spoke with Spartan Nation and spoke highly of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and plans to take a visit to East Lansing. “I really like Coach Kapilovic; he seems like a great guy and a great coach. I’m really excited to visit and get to know the whole coaching staff better.”

Douglasville (GA) South Paulding 2021 TE Miles Campbell

Since the start of the calendar year, Campbell has picked up several significant Power 5 offers and landed an offer from the Spartans this week and is now closing in on 30 offers. A reliable pass catcher and run blocker, Campbell has offers from Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and many more. Campbell told Spartan Nation that he likes the staff in place at Michigan State and said he might take a visit, “I think the staff is great so far, and yes I see myself taking a visit there.”

Washington (MO) 2021 TE Ryan Hoerstkamp

A versatile tight end who can impact the game as a receiver and as a run blocker, Hoerstkamp received his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State this week. A 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end, Hoerstkamp also holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and others. Hoerstkamp told Spartan Nation that he received his offer from tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and said that the conversation went well, “It went well. He’s been coaching for a while, and he knows what he’s talking about, and I feel like he’s someone that can develop my game and help me become one of the better tight ends, hopefully in the nation.”

St. Louis (MO) Trinity Catholic 2021 S Tyler Hibbler

A 6-foot, 180-pound,

hard-hitting safety that is strong in coverage, Hibbler picked up his second Big Ten offer this week from the Spartans. In addition to his Michigan State offer, Hibbler also holds offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa State, West Virginia, and others.

Elberton (GA) Elbert County 2021 DT Marlin Dean

Committed to Georgia earlier this month, it’s highly unlikely that Michigan State will be able to flip the 6-foot-6, 265-pound recruit, but the Spartans extended an offer earlier this week. An all-around defensive lineman that can play inside or out, Dean also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

Atlanta (GA) Riverwood 2021 ATH Khalil Anderson

A standout athlete, who can play many different positions, Anderson is being recruited by Michigan State to play cornerback. A 5-foot-10¾, 176-pound defensive back that has exceptional speed and athleticism, Anderson also has offers from Kansas, Appalachian State, Troy, Liberty, and Akron, among others. Anderson told Spartan Nation that he was offered by defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett and said the offer was a big deal to him, “I was just - not shocked, but very grateful. I was at a loss of words because this has been a dream for me to have a chance to go to a school of that degree. I was very excited, very happy, and very blessed and thankful to be able to receive that offer.”

Temecula (CA) Chaparral 2021 DE Enoka Migao

A 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end that is a strong pass rusher on the end, but is also capable of kicking inside to play defensive tackle, Migao landed his first Big Ten offer from the Spartans this week. Migao also holds offers from Colorado, BYU, Nevada, San Diego State, and Utah State.

Houston (TX) Cy Falls 2021 RB JP Martin

A genuine home run threat in the backfield because of his exceptional speed, athleticism, and vision, Martin picked up his first Power 5 offer this week from the Spartans. Martin, who will likely have more Power 5 offers on the way shortly, also holds offers from Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico, and Tulsa.

St. Louis (MO) DeSmet 2021 4-star OL Broderick Wisecarver

A big, physical offensive lineman, who has the size (6-foot-4, 317 pounds) that Michigan State has prioritized in its recruiting at the offensive line position, Wisecarver was offered by Michigan State on Tuesday. Wisecarver also holds offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, and Western Michigan.

Queen Creek (AZ) 2021 S Krew Jackson

A big-time hitter out of the secondary that can drop into coverage and come up to stop the run, Jackson has seen his recruitment pick up over the last couple of months and recently picked up an offer from Michigan State. Jackson holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Washington State, Virginia, and others.

Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana DE TJ Bollers

Bollers was previously offered by Mark Dantonio’s staff and had his offer reaffirmed by Mel Tucker’s staff on Wednesday, but the Spartans will have plenty of ground to make up in Boller’s recruitment. A big-time pass rusher that is rated as a 4-star, Bollers has offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Washington, Alabama, Iowa State, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Texas A & M, and others.

River Rouge (MI) 2022 DT Davonte Miles

One of the top in-state players in the 2022 class, Miles picked up his first Power 5 offer from Iowa State in January and his second from Michigan State on Wednesday. Miles is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive tackle who is excellent against the run and has also shown the ability to lineup at defensive end and rush the passer.

Scottsdale (AZ) Saguaro 2021 DE Quentin Sommerville

Regarded as the top recruit in Arizona for the 2021 class, Sommerville is an elite pass rusher who holds several major Power 5 offers and now a Michigan State offer. Sommerville is listed at 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, and has been offered by Oklahoma, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Arizona, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Washington, and others.

East St. Louis (IL) 2021 WR Keontez Lewis

An explosive receiver, who is capable of lining up outside or in the slot and described himself as a receiver that can run any route, Lewis picked up a Spartan offer on Wednesday. Lewis holds offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Oregon, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas A & M, and several others.

Katy (TX) 2021 TE Fernando Garza

A 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end who is an impact player as a blocker and as a receiver, Garza picked up his Michigan State offer on Wednesday. Garza, who has seen his recruitment pick up recently, holds offers from Colorado, Iowa State, Houston, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and a handful of other Division 1 programs.

Atlanta (GA) Marist 2021 S Josh Moore

Moore, a fast, physical safety who has a knack for finding the ball in coverage, picked up a Michigan State offer on Wednesday, his first offer from a Big Ten program. Moore also holds offers from Louisville, Colorado, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest. Moore told Spartan Nation he received his offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He added that after being offered by Tucker’s staff at Colorado, he was excited to hear that he has an offer from the staff now that they are in place at Michigan State, “I called Coach Kap. I knew him and most of the staff as they offered me in Colorado. I was excited as it’s my first Big Ten offer, and I was glad that they considered me again.”

Frisco (TX) Independence 2021 TE Elijah Arroyo

One of the most highly sought after tight ends in the 2021 class, Arroyo is an impressive tight end who has an advanced skillset in as a receiver and landed a Spartan offer on Wednesday. Arroyo holds over 20 offers, including offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Penn State,

Detroit (MI) Country Day 2021 ATH Saborn Campbell

Committed to play baseball at Stanford, Campbell picked up his first football offer from the Spartans last week, but all signs point to Campbell sticking with his commitment to Stanford. On the football field, Campbell is a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete with elite speed capable of playing receiver or in the defensive backfield.

Dallas (TX) Skyline 2021 S Isaiah Nwokobia

A standout defensive back who excels in coverage and can also play near the line of scrimmage and defend the run, Nwokobia added Michigan State to an already impressive list of offers this week. Minnesota, Texas, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington State, and USC are among the teams that have offered the 6-foot, 186-pound safety.

Phoenix (AZ) Pinnacle 2021 DE Anthony Franklin

Michigan State became the first Power 5 offer for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end, who is lightning fast coming off the edge and has advanced pass-rushing skills. Franklin has been offered by Air Force, Army, Yale, Harvard, UNLV and others.

New Orleans (LA) KIPP Booker T. Washington 2021 WR Tyrese Johnson

One of the top recruits in the 2021 class in the state of Louisiana, Johnson is an impressive outside receiver with great speed and athleticism that makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Johnson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) holds offers from Florida State, Houston, Colorado, Arizona, Louisville, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Tennessee, and others.

Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy 2021 DE Terrance Butler Jr.

An elite pass rusher that can line up at defensive end or outside linebacker, Butler landed his fourth Big Ten offer this week, coming from the Spartans on Thursday. Butler has also been offered by Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, Boston College, and Syracuse.

Oklahoma City (OK) John Marshall 2021 WR Bryce Stephens

Regarded as one of the top 2021 recruits in the state of Oklahoma, Stephens is an impressive playmaker with elite speed and athleticism. Stephens holds offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Washington State and several other Division 1 programs.

Lafayette (LA) Comeaux 2021 WR Malik Nabers

Considered to be one of the best 2021 prospects in the state of Louisiana, Nabers is a 4-star wide receiver that can catch just about anything thrown his way and can line up outside or in the slot. Nabers, who can also play defensive back at a high level, picked up a Michigan State offer on Thursday and also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Virginia, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Utah, and more.

Alpharetta (GA) Johns Creek 2021 DE Cole Nelson

Michigan State became the first Big Ten program to extend an offer to Nelson, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end who has already developed into a strong pass rusher. Nelson also holds offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Akron, Liberty, and others.

Ruston (LA) 2021 RB Ke’Travion Hargrove

A fast, elusive running back that makes defenders miss regularly, Hargrove picked up his first Power 5 offer from Baylor again in February, and his second and third Power 5 offers came from Boston College and Michigan State last week. A 5-foot-11, 185-pound standout running back, Hargrove also holds offers from Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, SMU, and Tulane.

Rockingham (NC) Richmond 2021 WR Jakolbe Baldwin

Baldwin, who committed to North Carolina State earlier this month, fielded his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State on Thursday. Baldwin, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound receiver that displays excellent speed and route-running ability, also holds offers from Duke, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, and Vanderbilt.

Rochelle (GA) Wilcox County 2021 LB Martez Thrower

An instinctive, hard hitter that can play inside linebacker or outside linebacker, Wilcox has seen many Power 5 offers come in over the past few months and picked up an offer from the Spartans on Thursday. Wilcox also holds offers from Minnesota, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy 2021 OG Delfin Castillo

A dominant interior offensive lineman that has good athleticism and footwork, Castillo can play inside or outside but is likely to play guard at the college level. In addition to his offer from Michigan State, which was extended on Thursday, Castillo also holds offers from Alabama, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Rutgers, and Pittsburgh.

Charlotte (NC) South Mecklenburg 2021 TE Bryson Nesbit

The son of 10-year NFL offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit, Bryson Nesbit, is an impressive 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end capable of being a big-time impact receiver and a robust in-line blocker. Nesbit, who received his Michigan State offer on Thursday, also holds offers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Missouri, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.

Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep 2021 S Gabe Nealy

A big, strong defensive back that has good coverage ability and can step up to defend the run, Nealy landed an offer from Michigan State on Thursday as he closes in on 20 offers. Nealy also holds offers from Miami (FL), Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, Minnesota, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, and more.

Kingsport (TN) Christ School 2021 TE Charlie Browder

A tight end with elite size (6-foot-7, 235 pounds) and good hands, Browder is a mismatch for most opposing defenses and added Michigan State to his list of offers last week. Browder also holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, and others.

Detroit (MI) Loyola 2021 DT Derrick Harmon

A bit of a sleeper out of Detroit, Harmon, who stands at 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, is an elite run stopper that also has the quickness and athleticism to disrupt the pocket and rush the passer. Harmon holds offers from Purdue, Ole Miss, Central Michigan, Ball State, and Southern Miss and likely has several more offers to come soon.

St. Louis (MO) University 2022 CB Isaac Thompson

Rated as one of the best 2022 players in the state of Missouri and one of the top defensive backs in his class, Thompson is an outstanding cornerback in coverage and is capable of lining up at safety as well. A 6-foot-1, 190-pound standout, Thompson already holds close to 20 offers, a list that includes Arkansas, Missouri, Baylor, Minnesota, USC, and Washington State.

Akron (OH) Buchtel 2021 RB Kyree Young

An electrifying running back which displays exceptional speed and burst and regularly makes defenders miss, Young added Michigan State to his already impressive list of offers on Friday. Young holds offers from Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, Iowa State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia.

La Mesa (CA) Helix 2021 OG Josh Simmons

Committed to Oregon since January, Simmons is one of the nation’s best interior offensive lineman in the nation and isn’t likely to move off of his commitment to the Ducks. Simmons holds offers from Duke, Colorado, Arizona, Penn State, UCLA, USC, Washington State, and Michigan State, who offered on Saturday.

Spring (TX) Klein 2021 TE Mason Tharp

A big, physical tight end who is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses in the passing game because of his size (6-foot-7, 225 pounds) and is a more than a capable blocker, Tharp landed his third Big Ten offer on Saturday from Michigan State. Tharp also holds offers from Illinois, Northwestern, Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, Utah, and others.

Spartans make the Top 6 for Hilliard (OH) Bradley 2021 4-star TE Jack Pugh

One of the best players in the state of Ohio, regardless of position and one of the top tight ends in the Nation for the 2021 class, Pugh is a versatile tight end who can impact the game as a receiver and is a more than a capable blocker. In addition to Michigan State, Pugh also listed Ohio State, Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, and Wisconsin in his top 6 and added that his recruitment remains open.

Austin (TX) Lake Travis 2021 TE Lake McRee includes MSU in Top 10

One of the most coveted tight end recruits in the nation with more than 20 offers, McRee recently narrowed down his list of schools to 10 and has the Spartans still in the mix. McRee, who missed his junior year due to injury, is an impact player in the receiving game, capable of lining up in-line and split out and has proven to be a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. McRee also has Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Purdue, Texas, TCU, Washington, and USC in his Top 10, but noted that his recruitment is still open. When he received his Michigan State offer earlier this month, McRee told Spartan Nation that he would like to learn more about the Michigan State program and would like to visit East Lansing.

Cannonsburg (PA) Peters Township 2021 S Donovan McMillon has Spartans in Top 15

A big-time playmaker in the secondary, McMillon originally received his offer from Michigan State in the middle of March, and the 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety included the Spartans in his recently released Top 15. McMillon also included Oklahoma, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Louisville, Texas A & M, Notre Dame, and Duke in his Top 15 and added that his recruitment remains open.

