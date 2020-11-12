SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Zeroing in On Technique & Fundamentals

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's performance against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium was abysmal; there's no getting around it.

Mel Tucker couldn't wait to go over what happened following a big loss on the road and was intent on fixing mistakes quickly.

"I can't wait to watch the tape," said Tucker during the postgame presser. "I'm probably going to watch the tape … watch it on the bus, watch it on the plane. The sooner we can watch the tape, the sooner we can find out what happened, the sooner we can get the corrections."

Since then, he's reviewed everything he possibly could, and his conclusion wasn't surprising, nor should it be.

"Offense, defense, and special teams, we had a hard time finding guys that played well. It was hard to find anyone that we felt like played at a high level in that game," Tucker said Tuesday afternoon. "And from a coaching standpoint, we need to coach better."

He's certainly not wrong; Michigan State's issues stemmed from everywhere on Saturday, whether it was Rocky Lombardi throwing three interceptions, the defense missing tackles and their assignments, or special teams surrendering a touchdown while not being able to pin Iowa deep in its territory.

But it all starts with the very basics of the game itself.

"Technique and fundamentals, that's how you get consistency in performance. That's the main thing I took from the Iowa tape – offense, defense, and special teams; we need to improve in the areas of technique and fundamentals," Tucker said. "You can never get bored with the fundamentals."

Tucker added an extra period to Michigan State's practice on Monday to focus on such things.

"That's where I go; that's exactly where I go. I go to technique and fundamentals … what happens is, is when you watch the film, when players watch the film, sometimes it makes you sick because it is something that is a basic fundamental," said Tucker. "We need to get to where we are fundamentally sound."

However, the first-year head coach isn't here to harp on the negatives; as he did when the Spartans lost to Rutgers, Tucker intends to build off the positives within the game – even if there weren't many. 

"We've got a lot of work to do, at quarterback, at every position," he said. "We've got to roll our sleeves up and dig in."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss last week's game vs. Iowa.

Hondo S. Carpenter

MSU Basketball: Three ’21 Commits Sign National Letters of Intent

It's official! Michigan State basketball receives National Letters of Intent from Max Christie, Pierre Brooks, and Jaden Akins.

McLain Moberg

2021 CB Steffan Johnson Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football lands three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson, the third player to commit to the 2021 class in less than 24-hours.

McLain Moberg

MSU Basketball: Hauser's 'Anticipation is at an all-time high'

Michigan State's Joey Hauser can't wait for the 2020 college basketball season to tip-off.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football 7.5-point Underdogs Against Indiana

After back-to-back road games, Michigan State heads home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers as 7.5-point underdogs.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Tucker: Michigan State Football ‘Can’t Live in the Past’

Michigan State will need to quickly forget about the 49-7 loss to Iowa if they wish to compete against Indiana.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: LB Antjuan Simmons Expects his Team to Respond

Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons expects his team to regroup and respond next game vs. Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

MSU Basketball: Izzo Delivers Important Message After Diagnosis

Michigan State's Tom Izzo delivers a powerful message after testing positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

2021 JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker and the Spartans land '21 OT Brandon Baldwin, their third recruit in days.

McLain Moberg

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Basketball: Tom Izzo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State's Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday afternoon.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob