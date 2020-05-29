Spartan Nation
Three-Star CB Gabe Nealy decommits from Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Gabe Nealy, a three-star cornerback from Miami, and one of the Spartans commits for the 2021 recruiting class announced his decommitment from Michigan State via Twitter earlier this week after committing on April 11 following a virtual visit.

“I would like to Thank Coach Tucker and the MSU coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing Division I football, but at this time I will be de-committing from Michigan State University,” Nealy said via Twitter. “NO LOVE LOST. NO Interviews. Thank you.”

With the loss, Michigan State and new head coach Mel Tucker now have 11 players committed for his 2021 recruiting class. Nealy never visited East Lansing, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Due to the coronavirus, the NCAA and many conferences have placed a dead period on recruiting, which means there aren’t any official or unofficial visits at this time.

Gabe Nealy is ranked as the No. 76 safety and the No. 975 player overall for the 2021 class via 247Sports player ratings. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound safety was being recruited by the Spartans as a cornerback.

