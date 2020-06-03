Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Harlon Barnett on Returning to East Lansing for a Third Time

McLain Moberg

Harlon Barnett, the defensive backs coach for Michigan State, never thought he'd return to East Lansing after leaving the university to play in the NFL for seven years. Yet, here he is back for the third time.

"I remember the first time after graduating from here, my wife and I always used to say, because we met here at Michigan State, we'll leave State at State; that's our college years and probably would never live here and when we come back to visit; it was just like normal alumni would do," said Barnett.

His prediction fell through. Barnett didn't come back to visit East Lansing like "normal alumni" do when they are feeling nostalgic. Instead, he returned to coach the defensive backs from 2007-2017, under former head coach Mark Dantonio, eventually becoming the defensive coordinator.

"Then the next thing you know we're back with Coach D after many, many, many years and we enjoyed ourselves here; we really did. Then to come back, this time was even more welcoming in some aspects, just based off of how the prior two years went," Barnett said. "We're excited to be back – it's a great place, a great college town. Always really loved the East Lansing, Lansing area from the time I first came up here on my official visit back in 1985."

Barnett is inheriting a group of defensive backs who lost their number one guy, Josiah Scott, to the NFL Draft, where the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him. But for Barnett, it comes down to coaching his guys up.

"We're working with some guys that have the ability to get it done, and it's just a matter of coaching them up, building their confidence and knowing that they can get it done," says Barnett.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Johnson on his Relationship with Mel Tucker

Jay Johnson says he came to MSU because of Mel Tucker. Having worked with Tucker in the past, he knows what he can do, and believes he can be successful here.

McLain Moberg

by

gurleen kaur

Former Spartan, Nick Ward, to Play in TBT

Nick Ward has been picked up by team Big X and will play in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Spartan Nation Welcomes McLain Moberg to Our Staff

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. announced today that McLain Moberg has been added to the staff.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Mike Sadler's Impact Continues

Mike Sadler's legacy continues to inspire and impact so many people through the Michael Sadler Foundation.

McLain Moberg

by

SpartyKids

MSU's Devontae Dobbs Speaks out against Racism

Redshirt freshman, Devontae Dobbs, offers his thoughts on everything going on in America and speaks out against racism.

McLain Moberg

MSU Strength Coach, Jason Novak, Talks Preparations for Season

New Michigan State strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, talks preparations for the year.

McLain Moberg

Darien Harris on being MSU's Director of Player Development

Former Michigan State linebacker, Darien Harris, goes from athlete to analyst to becoming the Spartans new Director of Player Development.

McLain Moberg

Long Snapper, Bryce Eimer commits to Michigan State

Wednesday night, Bryce Eimer announced his commitment to Michigan State University. The walk-on is ranked 15th in his class by Rubio Long Snapping.

McLain Moberg

Ron Burton On the Challenges MSU Faces during these Times

Ron Burton became the defensive tackles coach in 2017. A role he maintained for three seasons but is now going back to coach the entire defensive line.

McLain Moberg

Bob Apisa, Hollywood Actor, Stuntman and Spartan ICON

Catching up with Hollywood superstar actor, stuntman, and Michigan State Spartan football great Bob Apisa.

Jeff Dullack

by

Tom65