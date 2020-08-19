SI.com
Michigan State HC Mel Tucker: ‘Recruit, Recruit, Recruit’

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Mel Tucker hasn't been away from the game of football in a very long time.

He ended his playing career at Wisconsin in 1994 – transitioning into coaching at MSU as a grad assistant (1997-98).

From there, he coached defensive backs at Miami (OH), LSU, and Ohio State. In 2005, he joined the Cleveland Browns staff, where he eventually became the defensive coordinator.

Tucker made stops in Jacksonville (Jaguars) and Chicago (Bears) before returning to college football in 2015.

As assistant head coach, he helped Nick Saban lead Alabama to a national championship, beating Clemson 45-40.

Fast forward a few years, and Tucker is the head coach at Michigan State University but has had little contact with his team due to the coronavirus.

With Big Ten football canceled, he's going to have a lot of time on his hands.

"It's been quite some time. Probably 1995 or 1996 ... it's been a while," said Tucker.

The question is, what will he do?

"Zoom press conferences, recruiting, and signing footballs. I worked out this morning at 7 a.m. – had two donor meetings.

"Recruit, recruit, recruit," Tucker said.

