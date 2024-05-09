Michigan State Offers No. 2 EDGE in 2026 Class
The Michigan State Spartans are hot on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class. They are also looking ahead, too.
The Spartans offered 2026 five-star edge rusher Jordan Carter on Wednesday, per an announcement from Carter on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Carter is the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia and No. 10 nationally.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Douglas County product has a 99 grade.
Carter already has numerous offers from elite Power 5 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M and USC.
One of the schools the highly-touted edge rusher is thought to be favoring is Auburn. He visited War Eagle in March -- attending a spring practice.
Carter then returned to Auburn a few days later.
"I want to bring my family down here," Carter told 247Sports. "[Head coach Hugh Freeze] was asking who are the top three people big on your recruitment and I was saying my mom, my dad and my grandma so he wants to meet them."
Carter had Auburn high on his list in March.
"Auburn ranks high now because I got to meet with the coaches and I see that they like to know about me and my family and they want to help out with my future," Carter said. "[Coach Freeze] had me fired up to come down here today and really specific about my position and trying to get me down here all the time ... It was a very big practice ... It was detailed about everything and that’s what I like about schools."
Carter visited Georgia last year as well. In February, He told On3 that Georgia was near the top of the list of schools he is interested in.
A Georgia native, Carter is in the heart of SEC country. It will likely be a tough task for non-Sun Belt teams to secure a commitment from Carter.
Still, Smith and the Spartans extended the offer. With the transfer portal proving to be more of a source of depletion for Michigan State, the Spartans might consider recruiting more aggressively.
