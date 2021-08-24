Michigan State Linebacker Corps Has Plenty Of Depth

Michigan State is looking for many contributors to their linebacker corps this season.

Linebackers have been one of the strong suits position wise for Michigan State over time with players such as Greg Jones, Max Bullough, and Denicos Allen anchoring their teams in recent memory.

Over the off-season, Michigan State added four new players to the linebacker corps. Junior Tennessee transfer Quavaris Crouch, Redshirt Junior Michigan Transfer Ben Vansumeren, Redshirt Freshman Minnesota Transfer Itayvion Brown, and newcomer from the 2021 recruiting class Freshman Ma'a Gaoteote. Redshirt Senior Noah Harvey, Redshirt Junior Chase Kline and Redshirt Freshman Cal Haladay return from last season.

Noah Harvey and Quavaris Crouch will lead the way for the unit as Kline, Vansumeren, Brown, and Haladay compete for reps at the other linebacker position. Kline may have a slight advantage for that spot right now, although Tucker has said he plans to play as many as five linebackers in the Spartans week 1 matchup next Friday against Northwestern.

The Spartans must replace Antjuan Simmons from a year ago who was a four-year letter winner as well as starting his last 20 collegiate games to wrap up his college career.