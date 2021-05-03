Michigan State Listed in Top-6 for 3-Star CB James Monds III

James Monds III, a 2022 three-star cornerback out of Florida, listed Michigan State in his top-6 schools.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football inched closer to landing a cornerback out of Fort Pierce, Florida.

James Monds III, a 2022 three-star defensive back, listed the Spartans in his top-6 schools alongside Miami, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, and Mississippi State.

At 5-foot-10 and 177-pounds, Monds is the No. 113 ranked player in his home state and the No. 79 ranked corner in the '22 class.

In 2019, he finished the year with ten pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and five interceptions (at Port St. Lucie).

MSU was the first Big Ten university to offer Monds, and he couldn't have been more excited.

"I was super happy … (the) Big Ten is a really great conference to play football in," he told Spartan Nation last October. "It's a great program; they have great coaches and a great family atmosphere."

Monds knew Michigan State's secondary coach Harlon Barnett from his time at Florida State, where their relationship started.

"When he went (back) to Michigan State, I already knew a lot about Michigan State and like the atmosphere," said Monds. "It just made it that much better and made them fit well with me."

