NCAA will Vote on Plan for the 2020 College Football Season

On Thursday, the Division I Football Oversight Committee finalized its plans for summer activities and preseason practice for the upcoming 2020 college football season.

The recommendations would allow the season to start on time, even after universities missed out on a traditional spring camp due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The model will be voted on next Wednesday, June 17, by the Division I council, which would implement three different stages for college football programs across the country.

The NCAA says, "assuming a school's first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, September 5," then starting July 13, players will begin mandatory weight training, film review, and conditioning for eight hours a week.

Beginning July 24, student-athletes are required to participate in athletically related activities up to 20 hours per week, including eight hours of weight training and conditioning, six hours for team walk-throughs, and six hours for meetings.

The meetings may involve film review, team meetings, one-on-one meetings, or position meetings.

From July 24 to August 6, student-athletes will be required to get two days off.

The preseason can start on August 7, but there must be a five-day acclimatization period, followed by 25 on-field practices.

