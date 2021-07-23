Michigan State Picks up Crystal Ball Prediction for '22 3-star CB

According to multiple experts, Michigan State is the current favorite to land Audavion Collins, a three-star cornerback from Covington, Georgia.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football hosted 2022 three-star cornerback Audavion Collins for an official visit.

The Georgia native took unofficial visits to Tennessee and Mississippi State before canceling another official visit to Oregon, making East Lansing the only campus he visited in June.

So, where are the Spartans in his recruitment? In a pretty good spot, as two experts in Corey Robinson and Justin Thind submitted Crystal Ball Predictions indicating he would choose MSU.

At 6-foot-0, Collins is the No. 105 overall prospect in his home state and the No. 109 cornerback in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Collins, a student at Newton High, holds offers from Akron, Arizona, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCF, and many others.

Check out some of his highlights above!

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking Michigan State news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1