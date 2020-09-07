Michigan State Punter Greg Montgomery Passes away at 55

Greg Montgomery, a former Spartan and Michigan State's all-time leading punter, passed away on August 23, at the age of 55, according to Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service located in Grand Rapids.

He spent nine years in the NFL with Detroit, Houston, and Baltimore, where he led the league in average yards per punt three different times (1990, 1992, 1993). Montgomery also earned Pro-Bowl honors during the 1993 season.

During his time at Michigan State, he averaged 45.2 yards per punt, which has yet to be eclipsed at MSU.

He set a Big Ten record with an average of 49.7 yards per punt in 1986 – ten years later, he was named to the MSU Centennial Super Squad.

The Houston Oilers selected Montgomery during the 1988 NFL Draft in the third round; little did they know he'd develop into an All-Pro punter.

After 142 played professional games, Montgomery retired from football with a 43.6 yards per punt average.

The former Spartan played football at Red Bank Regional High School and was raised in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

