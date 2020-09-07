SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Punter Greg Montgomery Passes away at 55

McLain Moberg

Greg Montgomery, a former Spartan and Michigan State's all-time leading punter, passed away on August 23, at the age of 55, according to Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service located in Grand Rapids.

He spent nine years in the NFL with Detroit, Houston, and Baltimore, where he led the league in average yards per punt three different times (1990, 1992, 1993). Montgomery also earned Pro-Bowl honors during the 1993 season.

During his time at Michigan State, he averaged 45.2 yards per punt, which has yet to be eclipsed at MSU.

He set a Big Ten record with an average of 49.7 yards per punt in 1986 – ten years later, he was named to the MSU Centennial Super Squad.

The Houston Oilers selected Montgomery during the 1988 NFL Draft in the third round; little did they know he'd develop into an All-Pro punter.

After 142 played professional games, Montgomery retired from football with a 43.6 yards per punt average.

The former Spartan played football at Red Bank Regional High School and was raised in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tayven Jackson: Down to Earth

Michigan State 2022 target, Tayven Jackson, wants people to know he's more than the football guy. He's down to earth.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football: Several Spartans Cut by NFL Teams

Multiple NFL teams have waived former Spartans Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr., Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star QB Cade Klubnik

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik out of Austin, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football's Recruiting Battle

Michigan State football has had wins and losses with the class of 2021. For the class of 2022, the Spartans are hitting the ground running.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Target: Colton Thomasson the Gentle Giant

Michigan State gave 2023 target, Colton Thomasson, his first NCAA offer. Being tough on the field, off the field he's the 'gentle giant'.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers 2022 3-Star CB Andre Stewart

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star cornerback Andre Stewart out of Snellville, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Kenny Willekes placed on IR by Minnesota Vikings

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes has been placed on the injured reserve list by the Minnesota Vikings.

McLain Moberg

President Trump Reaches out to B1G Commissioner Kevin Warren

Could the President of the United States help get Big Ten football back? Spartan Nation discusses the possibility.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kam Dewberry

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star offensive tackle Kam Dewberry out of Humble, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Top-10 Receiving Leaders of All-Time

Spartan Nation dives into the best wide receivers in Michigan State's history.

McLain Moberg