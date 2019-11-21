Spartan
Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke Talks Ahead Of Saturday's Must-Win Vs. Rutgers

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom & Lupe Izzo Media Center

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

The 2019 Michigan State football season has been a nightmare. As the team entered the season the coaches and players shouted Big Ten championship expectations. At 4-6 the Spartans have to beat lowly Rutgers (nearly a given) and Maryland to finish the season bowl eligible, with the highlight possibly being a bowl game in Detroit.

Spartan ticket sales are plummeting and one MSU senior administrator told me yesterday, “The stands are going to be empty versus Maryland.” Fans are unhappy and many major donors are furious. The state of Michigan State Football right now is not good.

But despite the storm, Mar Dantonio announced that he isn’t finished at Michigan State and that he would return as coach in 2020.

While Brian Lewerke has not had a good season, he hasn't backed down and has played with heart.  Unfairly, many equate the Spartan offensive problems to Lewerke and that is not fair.  The Spartan problems on offense rest squarely on the shoulders of Mark Dantonio.

