Michigan State QB Commit Katin Houser Named to '22 Polynesian Bowl

East Lansing, Mich. – The 2022 Polynesian Bowl added another elite talent to this year's roster on Monday afternoon.

Katin Houser, a Michigan State commit, was selected to participate in this year's contest following an impressive showing at the Elite 11 Finals.

The four-star quarterback can deliver the ball from the pocket, on the run, and accurately from all three levels of the field. In addition, he features a quick release, touch on his deep ball, and the ability to run for first-down yardage if need be.

"Houser is another talented but raw and inexperienced West Coast quarterback whose junior season was limited by the pandemic. Like Martin, this is a projection ranking, but the potential here is impressive," SI All-American wrote on July 7. "After getting a taste of big-time football as a junior at St. John Bosco, getting a full season against that schedule should help Houser grow up in a hurry."

According to 247Sports Rankings, Houser is the No. 30 overall prospect in California and a top-20 (No. 16) signal-caller in his respective class.

