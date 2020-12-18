Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi Enters Transfer Portal

East Lansing, MI – Rocky Lombardi is officially leaving the Michigan State football program.

The redshirt junior quarterback, who started the first six games for MSU this year, has entered the transfer portal, as confirmed by a team spokesman Friday afternoon.

Lombardi is the fourth student-athlete to enter the portal Friday, including OL Devontae Dobbs, CB Davion Williams, and LB Jeslord Boateng.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller started nine games in four seasons for Michigan State (three in 2018). He threw 1,901 yards for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 22 appearances.

In 2020, the Iowa native completed 84-of-157 throws for 1,090 yards, eight TDs, and nine picks while adding 39 more yards on the ground.

Lombardi's first year being the full-fledged starter for Michigan State was up and down, beginning with a season-opening loss to Rutgers, followed by an impressive 27-24 victory against rival Michigan.

However, things began spiraling on the road vs. Iowa, where he threw three interceptions for 227 yards in a 49-7 blowout.

He got taken out in the second quarter against Indiana, replaced by redshirt freshman Payton Thorne.

Lombardi managed to bounce back and help Mel Tucker grab his first top-10 win versus Northwestern; running for a career-high 65-yards.

Yet, against Ohio State, he failed to generate any movement with the offense for a third time in four tries, finishing 5-for-11 with 33-yards before getting injured.

