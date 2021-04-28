Michigan State QB Theo Day Enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – A Michigan State quarterback is leaving the program.

Redshirt junior Theo Day entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

The former three-star prospect signed with MSU's 2018 recruiting class and took a redshirt during his first year on campus.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal-caller appeared in two games for the Spartans, both in 2019, against Western Michigan and Penn State. He received five snaps vs. the Nittany Lions, completing 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards.

Michigan State has had 26 players enter the portal since November and nine following the Spartan's final spring practice on April 24.

It's worth noting that redshirt freshman Noah Kim leapfrogged him in the rotation, which didn't bode well for a fourth-year player like Day.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1