How Michigan State Football's Evaluating Offensive Players With No Spring

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— With the COVID-19 safety protocols completely shutting down the spring football season, new offensive coordinator for Michigan State football Jay Johnson has to go to different lengths to evaluate players. So is he talking to others who have seen his guys in action? Is Johnson watching more film? He addressed both ways of getting a feel for his players.

“You know I’ve done just that; it’s been a little bit of both. A little bit of a timing perspective, because of the timing of all this, we’re a little bit behind, and we had new staff members. So kind of the most important thing was getting us all on board as far as where we were going collectively, so we could convey that to the players, so I have done a little bit of that, yes. That’s been helpful to do that, and then obviously some of the folks that were around here in the past have some different information that they can help you with the players. I try to take all of that and kind of see where we’re at the beginning, but then also you have guys that have had injuries in the fall, so you’re waiting to see how they’re going to come back. There’s certainly a lot of unknowns. I did certainly look at some film and some game film to kind of give us a little bit of where we’re at and where we’re at moving forward.”

