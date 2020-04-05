Completely New Michigan State Football Offensive Staff Helps Rebuild

East Lansing, MI—Over the last five years, as the Mark Dantonio era came to a halt, the offense was the critical issue. Dantonio’s commitment to a sub-par staff and refusal to hold them accountable led to the deterioration of what could have been and should have been a dynasty.

That is why when Mel Tucker got handed the keys to the program, his decision to hire an entirely different offensive staff was met with rave reviews. New offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about a wholly new offensive staff helping the Spartans rebuild.

“Yeah, I don’t think it hurts you at all. You know, I think that as I kind of mentioned earlier, really excited about the staff that Coach Tucker has put together, who we have offensively, a wealth of knowledge of the room. And sometimes, you know, change can be positive. Change is hard, and change is challenging, but sometimes it can be positive, it might be just a different voice or a different approach, things of that nature. So yeah, I don’t think it hurts you, obviously if it’s done the right way. We’re trying to be very detailed offensively and do a great job communicating with the guys. So I feel Coach Tucker’s put a staff together that can do that, and so with all that being said, I hope that puts us in a positive position to influence these guys in the right way.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

