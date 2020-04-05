Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Completely New Michigan State Football Offensive Staff Helps Rebuild

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Over the last five years, as the Mark Dantonio era came to a halt, the offense was the critical issue. Dantonio’s commitment to a sub-par staff and refusal to hold them accountable led to the deterioration of what could have been and should have been a dynasty.

That is why when Mel Tucker got handed the keys to the program, his decision to hire an entirely different offensive staff was met with rave reviews. New offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about a wholly new offensive staff helping the Spartans rebuild.

“Yeah, I don’t think it hurts you at all. You know, I think that as I kind of mentioned earlier, really excited about the staff that Coach Tucker has put together, who we have offensively, a wealth of knowledge of the room. And sometimes, you know, change can be positive. Change is hard, and change is challenging, but sometimes it can be positive, it might be just a different voice or a different approach, things of that nature. So yeah, I don’t think it hurts you, obviously if it’s done the right way. We’re trying to be very detailed offensively and do a great job communicating with the guys. So I feel Coach Tucker’s put a staff together that can do that, and so with all that being said, I hope that puts us in a positive position to influence these guys in the right way.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth of Talent on Michigan State Defensive Staff Makes Football Better

The depth of the experience and talent that Mel Tucker has hired on his first Michigan State Spartan football staff makes life much easier for terrific coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Class of '21 Illinois Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Pittman on Michigan State Offer

Arlington Heights, Illinois class of '21 defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman discusses his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mason Randolph Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Michigan State Offer

Yorba Linda, California class of '21 offensive lineman Mason Randolph opens us about his latest scholarship offer from Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

New Jersey Class of '21 Kevin Wigenton Discusses His Spartan Offer

Princeton, New Jersey class of '21 offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

MSU Assistant Dwayne Stephens Loses Father to COVID-19

A former great Michigan State Spartan basketball player and now Tom Izzo's associate head coach, Dwayne (D.J.) Stephens loses his father, Dwayne Stephens, Sr., to COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson on Type Of Lineman He Wants

Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was asked about his side of the football and what type of lineman he is looking for to join him in East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Scottie Hazelton Talks Position Changes for His Defense

Michigan State Spartan defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton talked about the possibility of position changes on his side of the football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Talks Static Line or a Rotation

Chris Kapilovic, the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach recently spoke about his vision for that line.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins on How Coming Back to East Lansing Came About

For the former Michigan State Spartan football ICONIC player Courtney Hawkins to come home to East Lansing as a coach on Mel Tucker's new staff, it was a dream come true.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen How He's Dealing With COVID-19

Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman Matt Allen talks about how COVID-19 has impacted him and how he is dealing with it.

Hondo S. Carpenter