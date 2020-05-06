East Lansing, MI— Michigan State became the first school to extend an offer to Leo (IN) 2022 offensive tackle Landen Livingston last week and not long after, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound standout added two more Big Ten offers.

Spartan Nation spoke with Livingston about his Spartan offer, and he said that he found out about the offer from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and added he was understandably excited to hear the news.

"Since I'm a sophomore, my head coach called me and said that Coach Kapilovic wanted to talk to me. Once on the call, we talked a little bit to get to know each other, and then he extended the offer. I was so excited that I had just received an offer from such a prestigious school like Michigan State."

Livingston said that the conversation with Kapilovic was a good and productive one where they had the opportunity to find out more about one another.

"He was a nice guy, and we had a great talk. He was very open with me and asked me a lot of questions to get to know me. This was the first time that I had talked to him, and he seems like a very good coach to play for."

Shortly after Michigan State offered Livingston, he received offers from Indiana and Purdue just a couple of days later, giving him three offers with several more offers likely on the way soon.

Livingston said that to have his first offer come from the Spartans is a big deal for him and noted that having his first three offers come from Big Ten schools made for an exciting time last week.

"To get a school like Michigan State to come, first is absolutely crazy. They have such a great football program and of course, their school is also amazing. Last week was nuts, after Michigan State's offer, I soon was contacted by Indiana and Purdue. Over those next days, I was talking to many coaches and doing lots of interviews. It's been a wild ride so far, but I'm loving it."

Listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds Livingston is a physical and athletic offensive lineman that is a strong blocker in run blocking and pass protection making him an intriguing prospect for Power 5 programs.

Livingston said that in talking with coaches, his technique and athleticism are two areas of his game that stand out.

"I love being a lineman for sure, everything around it. After talking with many coaches, they said they liked my footwork, the way I move, and how I can finish blocks. I try to use my athleticism to my advantage. I like to come off the ball and get to the second level a lot."

For all of the latest news on Livingston and the Spartans, be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

