Antjuan Simmons New Daily Routine Since COVID-19 Pandemic

East Lansing, MI— The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire planet. Recently the Michigan State football linebacker Antjuan Simmons talked about how the young man’s routine has changed. Being home, when he planned on being on the field for spring ball, has had a significant impact on his day-t-day life.

“On Mondays, I’ve got a tutor at 9 a.m., then I usually work out and eat lunch right after my tutor. I try to watch a little film after I do all that stuff, and then after the film, I just work on school work. Mondays and Wednesdays are usually my chill days. I get a lot of free time on Mondays and Wednesdays. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays are my busiest days; I’ve got school work, I usually wake up and do school work in the mornings all the way up until the afternoon - 11 a.m. to Noonish. Then I work out after that; then we have football meetings, then after football meetings, I just do school work. Pretty much, my days are based around working out, doing school work and football. I have class on Zoom on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every now and then I’ll get one on Monday.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

